McCool Junction Cross Country teams headed to Kearney

“I really love the way she competed today. Emily Frey from Palmyra is a very strong runner and at about the first mile marker those two had emerged at the front of the pack as they had separated themselves from the competition. I thought Payton did an outstanding job of keeping pressure on Frey. When two people are running so close together it is easy to settle for running together and save for a kick at the end. I thought that Payton did a fantastic job of just continuing to push the pace. That is tough to do because there is a lot more pressure when someone is always on your heels. Yet, I thought Payton handled it very well. Her doing so caused the Frey girl to try and kick a little earlier to win the race because Payton was out in front of her. The Frey girl did make her move with about 250 meters to go. She opened up a few meter lead on Payton until about 50 meters left when Payton made her final surge and was able to bring home the gold medal. Payton just ran an extremely smart, tactical race and I couldn't be more excited for her. Her time today was a 41.6 second career 5k personal best and was a Camp Kateri course best by 47.7 seconds. Her 5k time was also the third fastest 5k in McCool Junction girls cross country history.”