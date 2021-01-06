McCool Junction boys win sixth straight

LAWRENCE – The McCool Junction Mustangs boys basketball team has won six straight games following its 48-40 come-from-behind victory on the road over the Lawrence-Nelson Raiders on Tuesday night.

McCool Junction led 19-15 after the first quarter, but the hosts outscored it 16-7 in the second to take a 31-26 edge at halftime. The Mustangs’ defense came alive in the second half, however, and held the Raiders to nine points total – two in the third and seven in the fourth.

McCool Junction’s offense did just enough in the final two stanzas, recording nine points in the third and 13 in the final eight minutes.

The Mustangs’ Owen McDonald scored 15 points while Tyler Neville added 12. Both Chase Wilkinson and Trevor Vodicka added nine points for head coach Jarrod Weiss’ club.

Kaden Kirkpatrick hauled down a team-best nine boards while McDonald had five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Neville grabbed four steals, most on the team.

McCool Junction is now 6-1 on the season and travels to Daykin on Friday to play Meridian (1-7).