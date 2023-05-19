OMAHA – The McCool Junction boys provided some fireworks on the opening day of the Class D State Track and Field Championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha, landing a pair of medalists and qualifying two more for Saturday’s finals.

Axtell entered the week as the prohibitive favorites in the boys’ 4x800 relay, but the Mustangs’ quartet of Luke Brugger, Joey Pedersen, Trenton Orlando and Trent Neville gave the defending state champions everything they could handle.

“(Axtell) didn’t run their anchor leg and he only qualified in three events, so we were pretty sure they were going to put him on at state, and they did. Our strategy coming in was for Luke to get us the lead, which he did,” McCool distance coach Ryan Underwood said. “He’s a smart runner, some of those guys went out pretty fast, but Luke knew his pacing and ran a really strong second lap to get us the lead. Joey was our second leg, and we knew he wasn’t our fastest so his leg was all about management, trying to stay as close as he could to the front.

"He got a little bit of separation, but I thought he finished strong to close the gap a little bit there at the end. Getting Trenton Orlando, one of our faster guys, in the third leg we felt pretty good. We were doing everything we could at that point to get it even with Neville, and he did.”

Brugger helped the Mustangs take an early lead after the opening leg of the relay before Axtell rallied back to reclaim their advantage, but Pedersen and Orlando did their jobs to keep the race within striking distance for Neville.

The senior battled the Axtell anchor leg for the entirety of the final 800 meters, but in the end the Wildcats did just enough to hold on the McCool charge and defend their state title. Axtell crossed the line in 8:22.88, while the Mustangs clocked in at 8:23.34 to claim the silver medal.

“Trent’s been a special runner for us, and he went out and ran a 1:59 (split) which was about a four-second PR for him. He ran a great race, but you have to tip your cap to Luc Lopez from Axtell because he ran just a little bit faster and ran a whale of a race as well,” Underwood said. “It was a fun, exciting race, and our kids ran within one-tenth of a second of the school record. They ran one of the greatest races in our school’s history, so we’re really excited about how they competed.”

Alex Morner added another point for McCool in the shot put, as the sophomore heaved a 47-6¾ to land on the podium with an eighth-place medal. Elsewhere on the track, Mustangs junior Ryland Garretson qualified for the finals in both the sprints, running the 100 prelims in 11.13 seconds and the 200 prelims in 22.65 to qualify in fourth position in both events.

Brugger also ran in the 3200 for McCool on the opening day of the Class D meet and finished in 10th.

High Plains also secured a spot on the podium Friday when freshman Brodey Spurling leapt 42-7 to bring home a fifth-place medal. Spurling did not qualify for the finals in the 110-meter hurdles, but teammate Gavin Morris secured a finals berth in the 400 after clocking in at 51.85 seconds in the prelims.

Heartland competed in two events Friday, with the Huskies’ 4x800 relay quartet of Trev Peters, Hudson Regier, William Nielsen and Zach Quiring running an 8:37.56 to score sixth-place medals. Garett Regier threw in the opening flight of the shot put, where his heave of 44-10 did not qualify for the finals in 12th place.

Exeter-Milligan also had a representative in the shot put; the T-Wolves’ Marcus Krupicka finished 13th with a toss of 44-8.

Nebraska Lutheran’s only event Friday was in the 400, where Lucas Corwin ran a 52.90 in the prelims. He placed 10th, narrowly missing out on a spot in Saturday’s finals.

At the end of the opening day, the Mustangs sat eighth in the team race with nine points, while High Plains was in a tie for 17th with four points and Heartland placed in a tie for 20th with three. Five of the six area teams will be back in action Saturday, as the Mustangs, Storm, Huskies, Timberwolves and Knights all have athletes set to compete on day two.