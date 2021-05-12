McCool, HP, Lutheran, Hampton girls take on D-2 field

Aly Plock had never competed in distance events prior to this season.
At the D-2 district track and field meet in Osceola on Wednesday afternoon, the McCool Junction senior outclassed the rest of the field in the 3200-meter run, winning in 12:58.74 to qualify for the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships next week.
Plock led the race wire-to-wire and finished nearly 50 seconds clear of second place.
Despite earning her first state qualification in an individual event, Plock ¬– who is committed to run cross country and track and field at Doane University next season – was not content with her performance in the event.
“I started too fast,” she said.
Plock turned in another solid outing in the 1600, where she ran the event in 5:58.17 to win and qualified for a tripnto Burke Stadium in Omaha next week. Many of Plock’s teammates also qualified for state, as McCool Junction scored 100 points and edged out Elmwood-Murdock by a lone point for the team title.
The top two athletes in each individual event at each district meet advance to state in Class D, while each relay winner at every district site also advances. The remaining six qualifiers in each event are wild cards based on time or distance.
In addition to Plock, the Mustangs found another double-qualifier in freshman McKenna Yates, who won the 400 in 1:01.99. Yates also qualified in the high jump, where she was one of two athletes to clear 4-11.
McCool Junction’s Jadon Hess won the 800 in 2:30.49 to punch her ticket to state as the Mustangs swept the distance events.
In the field, the Mustangs’ Anna Vodicka qualified in the pole vault, where she cleared 7-0 and placed second. Teammate Madilyn Stacy also notched a runner-up finish, as she jumped 31-6 in the triple jump to punch a ticket to Omaha.
High Plains finished seventh in the team standings, but the Storm’s Brianna Wilshusen qualified for state in the shot put. Wilshusen’s event-winning 35-11 bested the next-best mark by more than five feet.
Additional state qualifiers may come from this district as wild cards after all the results are in.
Team scoring – 1. McCool Junction 100; 2. Elmwood-Murdock 99; 3. East Butler 85; 4. Osceola 81; 5. Cedar Bluffs 49; 6. Mead 34; 7. High Plains 29; T-8. Omaha Christian Academy 24; T-8. Nebraska Lutheran 24; 10. Hampton 2