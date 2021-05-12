McCool, HP, Lutheran, Hampton girls take on D-2 field

Aly Plock had never competed in distance events prior to this season.

At the D-2 district track and field meet in Osceola on Wednesday afternoon, the McCool Junction senior outclassed the rest of the field in the 3200-meter run, winning in 12:58.74 to qualify for the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships next week.

Plock led the race wire-to-wire and finished nearly 50 seconds clear of second place.

Despite earning her first state qualification in an individual event, Plock ¬– who is committed to run cross country and track and field at Doane University next season – was not content with her performance in the event.

“I started too fast,” she said.

Plock turned in another solid outing in the 1600, where she ran the event in 5:58.17 to win and qualified for a tripnto Burke Stadium in Omaha next week. Many of Plock’s teammates also qualified for state, as McCool Junction scored 100 points and edged out Elmwood-Murdock by a lone point for the team title.

The top two athletes in each individual event at each district meet advance to state in Class D, while each relay winner at every district site also advances. The remaining six qualifiers in each event are wild cards based on time or distance.