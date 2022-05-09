McCool girls win big at Paul Underwood track and field invite

MCCOOL JUNCTION-The McCool Junction girls track and field team won 10 of the 17 events on Friday at the Paul Underwood Invite held in McCool Junction.

The invite had originally been scheduled for Thursday, but inclement weather postponed the event one day.

The Mustangs rang up 153 points and were never threatened as Dorchester was second with 109 and Exeter-Milligan third with 91 points.

Nebraska Lutheran tallied 34 points and was sixth in the eight-team field.

The Mustangs got three individual wins from sophomore McKenna Yates who won the 100 and 400 meter races and she also was first in the high jump.

In the distance races the Mustangs made it a clean sweep as Payton Gerken won both the 1600 and the 3200 and Payton Hess took the top spot in the 800.

Other individual wins were recorded by Madilyn Stacy in the long jump and Morgan Thieman in the discus. The Mustangs also reeled in the top spots in both the 4x100 and 4x800 meter relays.

Nebraska Lutheran’s Jasmine Malchow gave the Nebraska Lutheran Knights their only win as she captured the 100 hurdles. Exeter-Milligan’s Savana Krupicka won the triple jump and Malorie Staskal took the 300 hurdles.

In the pole vault, junior Jozie Kanode recorded 10 points for the Timberwolves with a first place effort.

Exeter-Milligan will make their way to Pawnee City on Thursday for the D-1 District meet, while McCool Junction, Nebraska Lutheran, Hampton and High Plains will be in the 11-team field at Osceola for the D-2, also on Thursday.

Team scoring-1.McCool Junction 153, 2.Dorchester 109, 3.Exeter-Milligan 91, 4.Parkview Christian 59, 5.Palmer 56, 6.Nebraska Lutheran 34, 7.St. Edward 5, 8.McCool JCT JV 2

Event winners and area athletes who scored in each event

100-1.McKenna Yates, MCJ 13.50, 4.Jadon Hess, MCJ 13.97, 6.Madilyn Stacy, MCJ 14.10

200-1.Ashlyn Donscheski, PAL 27.82, 3.Savana Krupicka, EM 29.69, 4.Kaeli Meehan, MCJ 30.12

400-1.McKenna Yates, MCJ 1:05.72

800-1.Jadon Hess, MCJ 2:35.23. 2.Savana Krupicka, EM 2:40.66, 3.Cameran Jansky, EM 2:41.00, 4.Lily Otte, NL 2:46.90

1600-1.Payton Gerken, MCJ 5:56.05, 4.Jasmine Turrubiates, EM 6:45.14, 5.Ann Prigge, NL 6:46.43

3200-1.Payton Gerken, MCJ 12:59.95, 3.Bethany Fox, NL 14:13.90, 4.Ann Prigge, NL 14:59.69, 5.Sara Weisheit, MCJ 15:29.94, 6.Kierra Papik, EM 15:48.19

100H-1.Jasmine Malchow, NL 17.14, 4.Jozie Kanode, EM 18.72

300LH-1.Malorie Staskal, EM 53.18

4x100-1.McCool Junction 55.60, 2.Exeter-Milligan 57.40

4x400-1.Dorchester 4:41.23, 2.McCool Junction 4:47.26

4x800-1.McCool Junction 10:57.32, 2.Exeter-Milligan 11:05.88

High Jump-1.McKenna Yates, MCJ 5-0, 3.Tenley Williamson, NL 4-6, 5.Kaylee Schoen, NL 4-4

Pole Vault-1.Jozie Kanode, EM 9-6, 2.Anna Vodicka, MCJ 9-0, 3.Madison Vodicka, MCJ 7-6

Long Jump-1.Madilyn Stacy, MCJ 14-3, 4.Lily Jeffries, EM 12-4 ¾, 6.Shelby Bandt, MCJ 12-1 ¼

Triple Jump-1.Savana Krupicka, MCJ 32-3, 2.Madilyn Stacy, MCJ 29-7 ½, 6.Bailey Schwab, NL 24-6 ½

Shot Put-1.Amber Kotas, DOR 35-4, 4.Zarina Flaherty, MCJ 28-8 ½, 6.Morgan Thieman, MCJ 26-7

Discus-1.Morgan Thieman, MCJ 96-8 ¼, 2.Emma Olsen, EM 86-8, 3.Zarina Flaherty, MCJ 78-9, 4.Olivea Swanson, EM 78-4