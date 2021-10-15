McCool girls will defend state cross country title

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction girls will get a chance to defend their 2020 Class D State Cross Country Championship after a third place finish on their home course at Kamp Kateri in the D-1 District on Thursday.

The McCool Junction boys will go to state as well as they won the boys portion of the district meet with 14 points. Cornerstone finished second also with 14 points.

The Centennial Broncos join the Mustangs as they took third place scoring 47 points, five ahead of fourth place Yutan.

The Bronco girls also had an individual qualifier as junior Madison Brandenburgh will be making her third straight trip to the finals with a 14th place effort at Kateri.

“I am just so proud of our boys for putting forth such a strong team effort. We talk all the time about how important every member of our team is and how every single point matters,” commented McCool Junction head coach Ryan Underwood. “To see the way that our guys fought for points throughout the race and fought for every last step of the race by kicking so well, just brought my heart so much joy. I am so happy for them for winning districts. They earned it every step of the way.”