McCool girls place in 14 of 17 events, edge BDS 147-144

McCool Junction girls place in 14 of 17 events, edge BDS 147-144

Yates piles up 36 individual points to lead Mustangs to Exeter-Milligan Invite win

MCCOOL JUNCTION-The BDS girls won the 4x400 relay, the final event of the day, but the McCool Junction Mustangs were able to hold on to all but two points of their five point lead as they finished second and held on for the 147-144 win at the Exeter-Milligan Invite on Tuesday.

The Mustangs’ balance and depth served them well as they were able to score points in 14 of the 17 events led by sophomore McKenna Yates with wins in the 100 and the high jump. She also took third in the 800.

Payton Gerken won both the 1600 and 3200 and took second in the 800. Madilyn Stacy took second in the long and the triple jump to secure 16 more team points for the Mustangs. The Mustangs also won the 4x100 and 4x800 relay races.

BDS won six events and scored in 15 of the 17 events, but it was Mustang depth that won out on a windy and cold day in McCool Junction.

Exeter-Milligan finished in third place as junior Jozie Kanode won the pole vault and she also placed in both the 100 and 300 hurdles. The Timberwolves also picked up a win in the triple jump with Savana Krupicka. Cameran Jansky won the 800 and placed third in the 400.

Hampton’s Lillian Dose finished second in the discus and third in the shot. She was responsible for 14 team points and the Hawks’ three relay teams were responsible for 14 more.

Hampton and Exeter-Milligan will be back in McCool Junction on Monday, April 25 for the Tom White Invite and Exeter-Milligan will compete at the Shelby-Rising City Invite on Tuesday.

The six area Crossroads Conference teams, Exeter-Milligan, Cross County, McCool Junction, High Plains, Hampton and Nebraska Lutheran will be in Osceola next Saturday for the CRC championships.

Team scoring-1.McCool Junction 147, 2.BDS 144, 3.Exeter-Milligan 93, 4.Giltner 61, 5.Mead 40, 6.Hampton 38, 7.Harvard 24

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100-1.McKenna Yates, MCJ 13.14, 5.Malorie Staskal, EM 13.94

200-1.Hannah Miller, BDFS 29.09, 4.Brook Schulz, MCJ 31.57, 6.Raegan Hansen, HAM 32.56

400-1.McKenna Yates, MCJ 1:06.06, 2.Jadon Hess, MCJ 1:09.19, 3.Cameran Jansky, EM 1:10.51, 4.Savana Krupicka, EM 1:11.08, 5.Malorie Staskal, EM 1:11.30

800-1.Cameran Jansky, EM 2:42.41, 2.Payton Gerken, MCJ 2:42.89, 3.McKenna Yates, MCJ 2:44.16, 4.Savana Krupicka, EM 2:50.30, 5.Jadon Hess, MCJ 2:52.13

1600-1.Payton Gerken, MCJ 6:19.37, 3.Jasmine Turrubiates, EM 6:42.97, 4.Sara Weisheit, MCJ 6:53.29, 6.Macy Miller, HAM 6:58.02

3200-1.Payton Gerken, MCJ 14:03.13, 2.Jasmine Turrubiates, EM 15:29.00, 4.Sara Weisheit, MCJ 16:04.00, 5.Kierra Papik, EM 16:46.91, 6.Carryna Light, MCJ 16

100H-1.Taylor Sliva, BDS 18.22, 2.Jozie Kanode, EM 18.23, 6.Taryn Stettner, HAM 21.08

300LH-1.Taylor Sliva, BDS 56.08, 4.Cameran Jansky, EM 1:03.00, 5.Malorie Staskal, EM 1:03.87, 6.Jozie Kanode, EM 1:05.00

4x100-1.McCool Junction 57.44, 5.Hampton 1:04.40

4x400-1.BDS 4:53.76, 2.McCool Junction 4:58.19, 3.Hampton 6:01.64

4x800-1.McCool Junction 12:11.47, 3.Hampton 13:40.25

High Jump-1.McKenna Yates, MCJ 4-9, 5.Shelby Bandt, MCJ 4-1

Pole Vault-1.Jozie Kanode, EM 9-3

Long Jump-1.Hannah Miller, BDS 14-6 ¼, 2.Madilyn Stacy, MCJ 14-4 ½, 3.Savana Krupicka, EM13-9 ¼

Triple Jump-1.Savana Krupicka, EM 31-9 ¾, 2.Madilyn Stacy, MCJ 30-11 ½, 5.Raegan Hansen, HAM 28-6 ¾

Shot Put-1.Delainey Gaughen, Harvard 34-0 ½, 3.Lillian Dose, HAM 30-5, 5.Jenna Fuehrer, MCJ 27-8. 6.Skyler Scheidemann, HAM 27-1

Discus-1.Lynley Swartzendruber, BDS 99-7 ½, 2.Lillian Dose, HAM 95-6, 3.Emma Olsen, EM 89-2, 5.Jenna Fuehrer, MCJ 82-10 ½.