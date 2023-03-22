MCCOOL JUNCTION – Area athletes took to the track Wednesday afternoon in McCool Junction, where the Mustangs hosted Crossroads Conference rivals Exeter-Milligan and Hampton in triangular action. Each school collected at least one event title in the girls tri, led by 13 from the host Mustangs – though no team scores were recorded.

McKenna Yates turned in a huge day for McCool as the junior took home four different event titles. Yates cleared 5 feet in the high jump to edge teammates Ella Clark (5-0) and Shelby Bandt (4-4) for the gold, then leapt 14-9¾ in the long jump to beat out Exeter-Milligan freshman Kiley Oldehoeft (12-10¼) and Hampton freshman Sophia Schulze (12-9) for the event title.

On the track, Yates swept the distance races as the junior crossed the tape in 13.44 seconds in the 100 and 27.99 seconds in the 200 to close the day with four victories. The Mustangs’ Shaeli Meehan (13.99) and the T-Wolves’ Savana Krupicka (29.59) took silver in the 100 and 200, respectively.

McCool senior Payton Gerken swept the distance races, clocking in at 6:12.48 in the 1600 and 13:19.39 in the 3200 to beat out teammates Sara Weisheit and Jadon Hess for gold.

It was another Mustangs sweep in the hurdles, where Meehan timed in at 17.99 seconds in the 100 to edge out E-M’s Kaydence Haase (18.19) and Jozie Kanode (18.82) and 53.74 seconds in the 300, about one second in front of Clark.

McCool was the only team to field a 4x400 or 4x800 relay, but the Mustangs also won the 4x410 to complete another sweep.

In the discus, the Mustangs’ Morgan Thieman hurled a 93-0 to beat out E-M’s Olivea Swanson by six feet, 11 inches. McCool’s other event title went to Hess in the 800 as the senior timed in at 2:47.63 to beat out Hampton’s Macy Miller (3:08.42) and teammate Allanah Rutten (3:11.93 for the win).

Exeter-Milligan took home a trio of event titles, two of which came from Krupicka. The junior leapt 33-1 in the triple jump to beat Clark by about a foot (32-3½) and clocked in at 1:06.57 in the 400 for her second win of the day.

Kanode brought home the T-Wolves’ third gold in the pole vault, where the senior cleared 9-0 to pace the field by a foot.

Hampton’s lone event title came in the shot put, where senior Lillian Dose tossed a 29-5½ to edge teammate Dani Dowling for the gold.

Event winners and runner-ups

High Jump – 1. McKenna Yates, MCJ, 5-0; 2. Ella Clark, MCJ, 5-0

Triple Jump – 1. Savana Krupicka, EM, 33-1; 2. Ella Clark, MCJ, 32-3½

Long Jump – 1. McKenna Yates, MCJ, 14-9¾; 2. Kiley Oldehoeft, EM, 12-10¼

Discus – 1. Morgan Thieman, MCJ, 93-0; 2. Olivea Swanson, EM, 86-1

Shot Put – 1. Lillian Dose, HAM, 29-5½; 2. Dani Dowling, 28-9

Pole Vault – 1. Jozie Kanode, EM, 9-0; 2. Anna Vodicka, MCJ, 8-0

100 – 1. McKenna Yates, MCJ, 13.44; 2. Shaeli Meehan, MCJ, 13.99

200 – 1. McKenna Yates, MCJ, 27.99; 2. Savana Krupicka, EM, 29.59

400 – 1. Savana Krupicka, EM, 1:06.57; 2. Shelby Bandt, MCJ, 1:11.33

800 – 1. Jadon Hess, MCJ, 2:47.63; 2. Macy Miller, HAM, 3:08.42

1600 – 1. Payton Gerken, MCJ, 6:12.48; 2. Sara Weisheit, MCJ, 6:55.29

3200 – 1. Payton Gerken, MCJ, 13:19.39; 2. Jadon Hess, MCJ, 14:21.68

300 Hurdles – 1. Shaeli Meehan, MCJ, 53.74; 2. Ella Clark, MCJ, 54.81

4x100 – 1. MCJ ‘A,’ 56.32; 2. EM ‘A,’ 58.65

4x400 – 1. MCJ, 5:08.66

4x800 – 1. MCJ, 15:13.21