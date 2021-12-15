McCool girls bury Heartland Lutheran in hoops

MCCOOL JUNCTION – After eight minutes, the host McCool Junction Mustangs raced out to a 15-3 lead over the Heartland Lutheran Red Hornets. Things didn’t get much better for the visitors Tuesday evening, as McCool Junction led 29-7 at halftime and cruised to a 39-point win in a 64-25 blowout.

The Mustangs shot 22-of-55 from the floor, including 8-of-19 from beyond the arc. However, they went just 12-of-26 from the foul line.

Sophomore McKenna Yates continued her torrid start to the season, dropping a game-high 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting. Yates also buried four of nine shots from downtown and drained all three of her free throws.

Sara Weisheit added 11 points as the sophomore made half of her eight shots, while sophomore BriAnn Stutzman shot just 2-of-8 from the floor but went 4-of-6 from the charity stripe and finished with 10 points.

Sophomore Shelby Bandt added seven points for McCool Junction, senior Chelsea Stutzman finished with three and Dakota Wollenburg and Zarina Flaherty each recorded two to round out the Mustangs’ scoring.