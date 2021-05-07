McCool girls, boys both win Paul Underwood titles

MCCOOL JUNCTION - The final regular season track meet of the high school season took place for all teams participating in the Paul Underwood Invite in McCool Junction.
Both the McCool Junction girls and boys were winners of the team races.
The Mustang girls racked up 143 points with second place Exeter-Milligan finishing with 112 and third place Giltner with 103. Nebraska Lutheran totaled 68 points and was fifth out of six teams.
The McCool Junction boys won 11 of 17 events and rolled up 176.5 points which was 75 points ahead of second place Giltner who had 101. Taking third was Exeter-Milligan with 90 and Nebraska Lutheran was fifth with 43.5.
Winners for the Mustang girls Thursday were; McKenna Yates in the 400 and the high jump; Jadon Hess won the 800 and Aly Plock was first to the tape in the 3200. The Mustangs also took first in the 4x100 relay.
McCool Junction’s Madilynn Stacy was the Mustangs’ second double winner as she won both of the jumps.
Exeter-Milligan’s Jaiden Papik produced the only winner on the track for the Timberwolves as she won the 1600 and Emma Olsen led the field events winning the discus.
Nebraska Lutheran sophomore Jasmine Malchow accounted for 10 of the Knights’ team points when she won the 100 hurdles.
In the boys race McCool Junction won all three relays; Tyler Neville was a double winner in the 1600 and the pole vault; Owen McDonald won the 200; Trenton Neville the 800 and Jacob Brugger the 3200.
Senior Kaden Kirkpatrick won both of the throws.
The Timberwolves had a pair of wins as Jackson Beethe won the 300 hurdles and Casey Jindra the 100-meter dash.
The Knights’ best finishes came from Trevor Hueske with a second in the 200 and Jace Dressel with a runner-up in the triple jump.
In the 800, Lucas Corwin was third place.
Next Wednesday, McCool Junction and Nebraska Lutheran will be in action at the D-2 District in Osceola that gets underway at 9 a.m.
The Timberwolves will head to the southeastern corner of the state for the D-1 District meet at Pawnee City.
Girls Team Scoring-1.McCool Junction (MCJ) 143; 2.Exeter-Milligan (EM) 112; 3.Giltner (GIL) 103; 4.Dorchester (DOR) 94; 5.Nebraska Lutheran (NL) 68; 6.Parkview Christian (PVC) 4
Event winners and area athletes who placed
100-1.Syndi Watson, GIL 13.16; 2.McKenna Yates, MCJ 13.78; 4.Jadon Hess, MCJ 13.79; 5.Aurora Toms, MCJ 14.15; 6.Madison Luzum, EM 14.31
200-1.Syndi Watson, GIL 27.44; 3.Aurora Toms, MCJ 29.18; 4.Madi Stacy, MCJ 29.19
400-1.MCkenna Yates, MCJ 1:02.82; 2.Jadon Hess, MCJ 1:03.81; 5.Malorie Staskal, EM 1:10.74
800-1.Jadon Hess, MCJ 2:30.88; 2.Cameran Jansky, EM 2:35.20; 3.Marissa Endorf, MCJ 2:47.46; 4.Lily Otte, NL 2:55.87
1600-1.Jaiden Papik, EM 5:33.20; 2.Aly Plock, MCJ 5:53.91; 3.Cammie Harrison, EM 6:27.97; 4.Sophia Helwig, NL 6:34.28
3200-1.Aly Plock, MCJ 12:54.69; 2.Kay Prigge, NL 14:06.02; 3.Bethany Fox, NL 14:28.88; 4.Jasmine Turrubiates, EM 14:30.90; 5.Sara Weisheit, MCJ 14:55.97
100 Hurdles-1.Jasmine Malchow, NL 18.02; 2.Jozie Kanode, EM 18.68; 5.Malorie Staskal, EM 19.80
300 Hurdles-1.Addison Lehr, DOR 55.26; 2.Madison Luzum, EM 55.26
4x100 Relay-1.McCool Junction 53.41; 3.Exeter-Milligan 56.62; 4.Nebraska Lutheran 57.77
4x400 Relay-1.Dorchester 4:32.39; 2.Exeter-Milligan 4:39.60; 4.McCool Junction 4:56.71
4x800 Relay-1.Exeter-Milligan 11:14.40; 2.Nebraska Lutheran 11:33.08; 3.McCool Junction 11:48.12
High Jump-1.McKenna Yates, MCJ 4-10; 2.Cammie Harrison, EM 4-8; 3.Jasmine Malchow, NL 4-6
Pole Vault-1.Jozie Kanode, EM 9-0; 4T.Anna Vodicka, MCJ 7-0; 4T.Madison Luzum, EM 7-0; 6.Madison Vodicka, MCJ 6-0
Long Jump-1.Madi Stacy, MCJ 14-0 ¾; 4.Jasmine Malchow, NL 13-0 ¼; 5.Savana Krupicka, EM 12-11
Triple Jump-1.Madi Stacy, MCJ 31-1 ½; 2.Natalie Hueske, NL 30-7 ½; 3.Savana Krupicka, EM 30-3 ½; 4.Sarah Vodicka, MCJ 29-6 ¼
Shot Put-1.1.Shayla Smith, GIL 31-4 ½; 4.Zarina Flaherty, MCJ 28-3; 6.Olivea Swanson, EM 26-10 ½
Discus-1.Emma Olsen, EM 101-0; 3.Tayler Troutman, MCJ 78-8; 5.Zarina Flaherty, MCJ 77-11
Boys Team Scoring-1.McCool Junction (MCJ) 176.5; 2.Giltner (GIL) 101; 3.Exeter-Milligan (EM) 90; 4.Dorchester (DOR) 64; 5.Nebraska Lutheran 43.5; 6.Parkview Christian (PVC) 36; 7.McCool JCT JV 8.
Event winners and athletes who placed.
100-1.Casey Jindra, EM 11.47; 2.Owen McDonald, MCJ 11.56; 3.Trevor Hueske, NL 11.91; 5.Cainan Lovan, MCJ 12.16
200-1.Owen McDonald, MCJ 23.69; 2.Trevor Hueske, NL 24.03; 5.Jackson Beethe, EM 24.77
400-1.Kohl Tyser, DOR 53.87; 2.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 54.02; 3.Isaac Beiermann, NL 57.82; 5.Daysan Staskal, EM 1:00.08
800-1.Trenton Neville, MCJ 2:13.94; 2.Devin Harrison, EM 2:17.64; 3.Lucas Corwin, NL 2:19.46; 5.Casey Jindra, EM 2:23.64; 6.Clint Oldehoeft, EM 2:25.07
1600-1.Tyler Neville, MCJ 4:34.65; 2.Jacob Brugger, MCJ 4:56.03; 3.Luke Brugger, MCJ 5:06.07; 4.Ben Bartu, EM 5:33.84; 5.Cade Kresak, EM 5:35.07
3200-1.Jacob Brugger, MCJ 10:49.64; 2.Tyler Neville, MCJ 11:03.25; 3.Luke Brugger, MCJ 11:25.25; 4.Lucas Corwin, NL 11:59.02; 6.Ben Bartu, EM 12:34.18
110 Hurdles-1.Camden Humphrey, GIL 18.09; 4.Doniphan Tritt, MCJ 19.75; 5.Tyler Due, EM 20.18; 6.Trenton Naber, MCJ 21.21
300 IH Hurdles-1.Jackson Beethe, EM 45.26; 3.Tyler Due, EM 49.97; 5.Trenton Naber, MCJ 51.45
4x100 Relay-1.McCool Junction 45.50; 5.Nebraska Lutheran 56.91; 6.Exeter-Milligan 1:01.00
4x400 Relay-1.McCool Junction 3:56.15; 3.Exeter-Milligan 4:15.94; 4.McCool Junction 4:37.00
4x800 Relay-1.McCool Junction 9:24.19; 3.Exeter-Milligan 9:51.03
High Jump-1.Kohl Tyser, DOR 5-6; 2.Jackson Beethe, EM 5-4; 4T.Nate Helwig, NL 5-2; 6T.Jace Dressel, NL 5-2; 6T.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 5-2
Pole Vault-1.Tyler Neville, MCJ 12-6; 2.Tyler Due, EM 10-6; 4.Lucas Beversdorf, MCJ 10-0; 6.Devin Harrison, EM 9-0
Long Jump-1.Chandler Page, PVC 19-5; 2.Owen McDonald, MCJ 18-5 ½; 4.Casey Jindra, EM 18-0 ¾
Triple Jump-1.Nate Leichty, GIL 37-8 ¾; 2.Jace Dressel, NL 37-1 ¾; 3.Cainan Lovan, MCJ 37-0 ¼; 4.Dayson Staskal, EM 34-11 ¾; 5.Draven Payne, EM 33-0 ¾; 6.Trevor Vodicka, MCJ 32-6 ¼