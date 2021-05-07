McCool girls, boys both win Paul Underwood titles

MCCOOL JUNCTION - The final regular season track meet of the high school season took place for all teams participating in the Paul Underwood Invite in McCool Junction.

Both the McCool Junction girls and boys were winners of the team races.

The Mustang girls racked up 143 points with second place Exeter-Milligan finishing with 112 and third place Giltner with 103. Nebraska Lutheran totaled 68 points and was fifth out of six teams.

The McCool Junction boys won 11 of 17 events and rolled up 176.5 points which was 75 points ahead of second place Giltner who had 101. Taking third was Exeter-Milligan with 90 and Nebraska Lutheran was fifth with 43.5.

Winners for the Mustang girls Thursday were; McKenna Yates in the 400 and the high jump; Jadon Hess won the 800 and Aly Plock was first to the tape in the 3200. The Mustangs also took first in the 4x100 relay.

McCool Junction’s Madilynn Stacy was the Mustangs’ second double winner as she won both of the jumps.

Exeter-Milligan’s Jaiden Papik produced the only winner on the track for the Timberwolves as she won the 1600 and Emma Olsen led the field events winning the discus.