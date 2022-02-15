McCool girls blast Harvard in D1-4 subdistrict hoops

MCCOOL JUNCTION – Just over a minute into Tuesday night’s Class D1-4 subdistrict matchup, the winless Harvard Cardinals led the host McCool Junction Mustangs 3-0.

BriAnn Stutzman buried a trey with 6:30 left in the first quarter to even the score and the sophomore scored the game’s next eight points to put the Mustangs in front by five.

McCool Junction never looked back, closing the first quarter on a 16-0 run to take a 13-point lead after eight minutes and rolling to a 55-19 rout to advance to Thursday night’s subdistrict finals against either Dorchester or Heartland.

The Mustangs’ defensive pressure gave the Cardinals fits all night long, as McCool Junction turned Harvard over 17 times in the first half and 29 times for the game. The hosts also dominated the Cardinals on the glass to the tune of a 33-20 rebounding advantage.

All the extra chances added up, as McCool Junction notched 57 shot attempts to just 32 for Harvard. The Cardinals finished a dismal 7 of 32 from the floor and 4 of 17 from 3-point range, while the Mustangs canned 23 of 57 shots and connected on 8 of 23 chances from beyond the arc.