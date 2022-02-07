 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McCool gets a key victory over Nebraska Lutheran
McCool gets a key victory over Nebraska Lutheran

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights have been on the Class D2 radar all-season long.

The Knights were ranked for a short time this year and are still considered contenders for the rankings.

On Friday night the Knights traveled to McCool Junction where they ran into 6-5 freshman Mapieu Kuochinin who put up 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Mustangs’ 61-53 win in boys CRC regular season hoops.

Kuochinin was 13 of 16 from the field and added one blocked shot to his night’s work.

Nebraska Lutheran (14-7) led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter, but gave up the lead to the Mustangs who never gave it back.

McCool Junction led 24-22 at the break and 43-36 through the first 24-minutes.

McCool Junction outscored the Knights 18-17 over the final quarter. Also in double figures for the Mustangs was senior Chase Wilkinson with 14 points and 6 of 10 at the foul line.

The Mustangs were 24 of 52 from the field for 46% and just 1 of 6 behind the 3-point arc. MCJ was 12 of 23 at the foul line.

The Knights finished up 19 of 52 for 37% and hit 8 of 21 3-pointers for 38%. Nebraska Lutheran was 7 of 11 at the charity stripe.

The Knights were led in scoring by junior Trey Richert with 21 and Trevor Hueske with 10.

McCool Junction will be in Exeter to face the T-Wolves tonight, while the Knights are back home and take on the Nebraska Christian Eagles.

Nebraska Lutheran (14-7) 13 9 14 17-53

McCool Junction (9-8) 10 14 19 18-61

