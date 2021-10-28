McCool, Franklin Flyers set for football playoff faceoff

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction loss to Pawnee City in the second game of the season made the Mustangs take a step back and look at the weaknesses that were exposed in the 72-44 loss.
Head coach Jarrod Weiss feels the team has addressed those issues, and is ready to defend its 2020 six-man title.
“I think playing Pawnee City early in the year and facing a team that was athletic has helped us prepare for this Franklin team. Pawnee City did a nice job exposing some of our weaknesses in all facets of the game. We have made steady improvement from week two,” said Weiss. “I expect us to come out on Friday and play a great game, we have had a lot of younger kids step up since that loss and it's been fun to watch the improvement as the season has gone along. Our seniors are 38-4 and have played some big games in their career, this will be no different for them. I expect them to lead the way for us.”
McCool Junction, No. 9 in the Omaha World-Herald ratings, travels to Franklin, rated as the No. 9 team, Friday night.
There should be no lack of offense in this matchup as the Mustangs are averaging 64.6 points per game and the Flyers 48.6.
What it could come down to is one or two defensive stops and the Mustangs are giving up 23.6 and the Flyers 18.6.
Weiss said making the correct adjustments over the course of the game will be a huge key.
“Franklin runs a variety of spread and tight sets that keeps defenses honest. They do a great job of running their formations and they always have their guys in the right positions,” explained Weiss. “On the defensive side, they are very aggressive. They flow to the ball extremely well and they do a nice job of getting off blocks. It appears to me on film that they tackle extremely well in the open field.”
Weiss also talked about the keys for the Mustangs on both sides of the ball.
“When we are on offense, we will need to maintain blocks to the whistle. We will need to do a good job of recognizing what fronts they are in and whether or not they bring two or three guys up the field. We will need to make sure we recognize who their best players are and make them work on the defensive side,” added Weiss. “When we are on defense, we will need to do a great job adjusting to the multiple formations they run and who their main keys are. They do a nice job of mixing up their offense and putting their skill players in multiple positions to make them successful. We will have to do a great job of tackling in open space and closing the gaps, their running back is a nice player with a good combination of size and speed.”
The Flyers are 7-1 and led offensively by 6-2 senior dual-threat quarterback Jacob Harrison. He has thrown for 650 yards on 33 of 62 passes and he leads the ground game with 832 yards and 15 touchdowns. Junior Miles Cleveland has run for 428 yards.
Franklin also has some solid players in the receiving core as well.
McCool Junction (7-1) is led by senior Chase Wilkinson who has completed 39 of 50 passes for 521 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is also the leading rusher with 649 yards followed by sophomore Ryland Garretson with 581 yards on the ground.
Gage Rhodes, Doniphan Tritt, Wilkinson and Garretson lead the defense.
Kickoff on Friday night is set for 6:30 p.m.
The winner advances to take on the winner of the Spalding Academy at Sterling game next Friday night.