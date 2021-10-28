McCool, Franklin Flyers set for football playoff faceoff

“Franklin runs a variety of spread and tight sets that keeps defenses honest. They do a great job of running their formations and they always have their guys in the right positions,” explained Weiss. “On the defensive side, they are very aggressive. They flow to the ball extremely well and they do a nice job of getting off blocks. It appears to me on film that they tackle extremely well in the open field.”

“When we are on offense, we will need to maintain blocks to the whistle. We will need to do a good job of recognizing what fronts they are in and whether or not they bring two or three guys up the field. We will need to make sure we recognize who their best players are and make them work on the defensive side,” added Weiss. “When we are on defense, we will need to do a great job adjusting to the multiple formations they run and who their main keys are. They do a nice job of mixing up their offense and putting their skill players in multiple positions to make them successful. We will have to do a great job of tackling in open space and closing the gaps, their running back is a nice player with a good combination of size and speed.”