McCool football win streak finally ends

PAWNEE CITY – The Pawnee City ground game chewed up the McCool Junction defense Friday night to the tune of 72-44 in Friday night six-man football.

The host Pawnee City Indians ran the ball 41 times for 447 yards and three players went over 100 yards on the ground for the 2-0 Indians.

It was the first loss for the Mustangs since the 2019 state six-man championship game to Harvard.

Pawnee City took the lead early 24-8 after the first 10 minutes and held that 16 point lead at the break 38-22. The Indians won the second half 34-22 to account for the 29 point final margin.

Junior Andy Maloley led the Indians’ three-headed ground game with 176 yards on 19 carries. Anthony Kling picked up 138 yards on 14 run attempts and senior Kyle Gyhra finished with 133 yards on eight carries. Maloley scored four touchdowns, Kling had two and Gyhra crossed the goal one time.

McCool Junction senior Chase Wilkinson was 13 of 17 throwing the ball for 94 yards and he ran 12 times for 65 yards. McCool Junction’s offense was held to 196 yards total.

Ryland Garretson had seven receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown, while Gage Rhodes picked up three receptions for 39 yards.