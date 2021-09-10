McCool, FC boys and girls run Fairbury XC invite

Fillmore Central head coach Brandi Conway said the team was anxious to get out and compete after losing the first meet at Superior to weather.

“Race day finally. We feel like we have been practicing forever! But all that practice paid off,” said Conway. “Yesterday at the Fairbury Invite we were successful. We had lots of nerves and excitement. We have only run this course a few times when they host conference.”

In the girls’ race McCool Junction’s Payton Gerken took second with a time of 21:21.86, just 10 seconds off the first place pace set by Lincoln Christian’s Sadye Daniel.

McCool Junction finished sixth as a team six points behind Fairbury who was in fifth and two points better than seventh place Tri-County.

The rest of the McCool Junction runners, times and place include: Sara Weisheit (25:54.26) in 34th, Carryna Light (28:08.31) for 47th and Allanah Rutten with a time of 33:43.91 for 68th place.

Fillmore Central did not have enough runners to post a team score, but sophomore Hallie Verhage and senior Teneal Barbur both finished in the medals at 15th and 20th respectively. Verhage was clocked at 23:57.39 and Barbur ran a 24:10.57. Annika Frook, a freshman, was clocked at 30:56.71 and crossed the finish line in 60th place.