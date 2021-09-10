McCool, FC boys and girls run Fairbury XC invite

FAIRBURY – A 3-4-5 finish by the McCool Junction boys cross country team led the Mustangs to a second place team showing Thursday at the Fairbury Invite.
Trent Neville came across as the first runner for the Mustangs with a time of 18:32.80. In fourth place was Jake Brugger with a time of 18:35.82 and rounding out the top five was Luke Brugger (18:39.26).
The Mustangs’ fourth runner was freshman Joey Pederson with a time of 20:00.85.
Fillmore Central’s fourth place finish was led by freshman Ashtin Clark who ran 20th with a time of 19:52:96. The rest of Panther scoring was provided by freshman Cooper Schelkopf (20:20.38), junior Travis Meyer in 35th (20:59.13) and sophomore Austin Wurtz in 45th with a clock stopping 21:28.79.
“Junior Trent Neville was the first runner across the line for us. This is the first race that he has ever been our number one runner. Trent ran a very aggressive race and actually led for a bit in the first half of the race, as did teammate Jake Brugger, a senior, who finished fourth,” said Mustang head coach Ryan Underwood. “Jake Brugger ran 19.24 seconds faster than he did on the course last year. Jake has done the work to set himself up for an exciting senior season. His brother Luke, a sophomore, was our third runner across the line in 5th place. Much like Trent Neville, Luke also ran a course personal best to go along with a career 5k personal record at the meet today.”
Fillmore Central head coach Brandi Conway said the team was anxious to get out and compete after losing the first meet at Superior to weather.
“Race day finally. We feel like we have been practicing forever! But all that practice paid off,” said Conway. “Yesterday at the Fairbury Invite we were successful. We had lots of nerves and excitement. We have only run this course a few times when they host conference.”
In the girls’ race McCool Junction’s Payton Gerken took second with a time of 21:21.86, just 10 seconds off the first place pace set by Lincoln Christian’s Sadye Daniel.
McCool Junction finished sixth as a team six points behind Fairbury who was in fifth and two points better than seventh place Tri-County.
The rest of the McCool Junction runners, times and place include: Sara Weisheit (25:54.26) in 34th, Carryna Light (28:08.31) for 47th and Allanah Rutten with a time of 33:43.91 for 68th place.
Fillmore Central did not have enough runners to post a team score, but sophomore Hallie Verhage and senior Teneal Barbur both finished in the medals at 15th and 20th respectively. Verhage was clocked at 23:57.39 and Barbur ran a 24:10.57. Annika Frook, a freshman, was clocked at 30:56.71 and crossed the finish line in 60th place.
“Payton Gerken got things started with a very strong second place performance for our girls. She ran 24.6 seconds faster on the course this year compared to last year and improved on her fifth place finish at Fairbury a year ago,” said Underwood. “Despite it being much warmer for the meet this year compared to the upper 50° temperatures we got for this meet last year, Payton has been training very well up to this point and I like where she is starting out with her performances this season. I am excited to see what she can do going forward.”
Both Fillmore Central and McCool Junction along with Centennial will run next Thursday at the Fillmore Central Invite.
“Next week we will compete at a major invitational at the Fillmore Central Invite at Hidden Hills Country Club in Geneva. Many of the best runners from our part of the state will be in attendance, including much of the top Class C talent in the state,” added Underwood. “Our guys and girls will have some big tests, so it will be fun to prepare for those challenges all week.”