McCool escapes Franklin on the road in six-man playoffs

FRANKLIN – In six-man football kicked extra points are worth two points and a field goal is worth four.

In a close game, those points can be the difference between a win or loss. Friday night such was the case in McCool Junction’s 28-20 win over the Franklin Flyers.

Senior Giuseppe Cucchi kicked three extra points and booted a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter to account for 10 team points.

“He is a huge weapon for us and he already kicked a 40-yarder this year. If we get inside the 25-yard line he is an option,” said McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss.

McCool Junction trailed at the break 20-16 as Franklin’s Jake Harrison ran the ball 10 times for 117 yards and the Flyers got touchdowns from Harrison on a 7-yard pass from quarterback Barett Hausserman and a 55-yard pass play from Haussermann to Miles Cleveland that offset a 7-yard run by McCool Junction’s Chase Wilkinson and a 1-yard scoring pass from Wilkinson to Ryland Garretson.

Both teams used ball control for most of the first half.

McCool Junction was up 16-14 when the Flyers took their final lead on a 12-yard scoring run by Harrison who finished with 149 yards and was 7 of 14 passing with two interceptions.