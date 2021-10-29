McCool escapes Franklin on the road in six-man playoffs

FRANKLIN – In six-man football kicked extra points are worth two points and a field goal is worth four.
In a close game, those points can be the difference between a win or loss. Friday night such was the case in McCool Junction’s 28-20 win over the Franklin Flyers.
Senior Giuseppe Cucchi kicked three extra points and booted a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter to account for 10 team points.
“He is a huge weapon for us and he already kicked a 40-yarder this year. If we get inside the 25-yard line he is an option,” said McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss.
McCool Junction trailed at the break 20-16 as Franklin’s Jake Harrison ran the ball 10 times for 117 yards and the Flyers got touchdowns from Harrison on a 7-yard pass from quarterback Barett Hausserman and a 55-yard pass play from Haussermann to Miles Cleveland that offset a 7-yard run by McCool Junction’s Chase Wilkinson and a 1-yard scoring pass from Wilkinson to Ryland Garretson.
Both teams used ball control for most of the first half.
McCool Junction was up 16-14 when the Flyers took their final lead on a 12-yard scoring run by Harrison who finished with 149 yards and was 7 of 14 passing with two interceptions.
Trailing 20-16, McCool Junction overcame a rash of early third quarter penalties and took the lead on a Wilkinson to Garretson, 25-yard scoring pass that gave the Mustangs the lead for good.
Harrison threw his second interception of the game on the Flyers’ next possession and Garretson returned the ball to the Franklin 10.
The drive stalled out, again on penalties, and Cucchi split the uprights from 27 yards out.
McCool Junction’s defense got stingy with yards and the Flyers hurt themselves with six second-half holding penalties.
The Mustangs had a fourth down and 10 from inside the Flyers 20 and a pass completion from Wilkinson to Gage Rhodes sealed the win.
McCool Junction was unofficially charted with 148 yards rushing. Wilkinson had 16 carries for 101 yards and completed 12 of 16 passes for 119 yards.
McCool Junction will play next Friday night.