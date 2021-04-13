McCool, E-M boys visit Heartland track invite

HENDERSON - It is going to be tough to beat the balance and depth of the McCool Junction Mustangs on the track and in the field this spring.
McCool placed in 13 of the 17 events contested and pulled away from the Sutton Mustangs 113-70 on Tuesday at the Heartland Invite.
The host Heartland Huskies were third with 66 points and Exeter-Milligan with one event win took ninth scoring 31 points.
Tyler Neville won both the 1600 and 3200 and placed third in the pole vault to account for 26 individual points.
In the shot put, Kaden Kirkpatrick recorded a throw of 50-10 ¾ to take first and finished third in the discus with a toss of 136-01. The Mustang 4x100 relay took the top spot. Owen McDonald won the 200 with a time of 23.99 and matched Neville’s 26 points.
Nolan Boehr had the Huskies’ only win Tuesday and that came in the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.34.
The top Huskie scorer was Trev Peters with a third place in the 200; fifth in the 400 and third in the high jump for 14 points.
Maverick Hiebner place second in the pole vault and he added sixth place efforts in the 200 and 400.
Junior Trajan Arbuck was second in the high jump (6-0) and fifth in the long jump (18-7).
Hudson Regier was fourth in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 110 hurdle race.
In one of the best finishes of the day, Exeter-Milligan’s Casey Jindra edged McCool’s Owen McDonald in the 100 by .09. Jindra had to come from behind to catch McDonald at the wire. Jindra also place fifth in the 200.
Senior Jackson Beethe accounted for eight points with a second in the 300 hurdles and Tyler Due was fourth in the pole vault. The Timberwolf 4x800 relay was fourth and both the 4x100 and 4x400 placed sixth.
Exeter-Milligan will host an invite next Tuesday in McCool Junction with Hampton and McCool both in action.
Also Tuesday the Huskies will travel to the Centennial Invite.
Boys-1.McCool Junction 113 (MCJ); 2.Sutton 70 (SUT); 3.Heartland 66 (HRT); 4.Hastings St. Cecilia 65 (STC); 5.BDS 50; 6.Sandy Creek (SC) 45; 7.Harvard 37; 8.Blue Hill 34 (BH); 9.Exeter-Milligan 31 (EM); 10.Aurora 15
Results include event winners and area athletes who place.
100-1.Casey Jindra, EM 11.68; 2.Owen McDonald, MCJ 11.77; 5.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 12.16
200-1.Owen McDonald, MCJ 23.99; 3.Trev Peters, HRT 24.45; 5.Casey Jindra, EM 25.07; 6.Maverick Hiebner, HRT 25.11
400-1.Emmanuel Consbruck, STC 52.87; 2. Owen McDonald, MCJ 54.22; 5.Trev Peters, HRT 55.54; 6.Maverick Hiebner, HRT 55.73
800-1.Cade Wiseman, SUT 2:07.51; 5.Trent Neville, MCJ 2:17.13
1600-1.Tyler Neville, MCJ 4:46.94; 4.Luke Brugger, MCJ 5:07.07; 5.Jacob Brugger, MCJ 5:07.5
3200-1.Tyler Neville, MCJ 10:52.13; 3.Luke Brugger, MCJ 11:13.65; 5.Jacob Brugger, MCJ 11:18.13
110 Hurdles-1.Nolan Boehr, HRT 18.34; 5.Hudson Regier, HRT 21.33
300 IH-1.Quenton Jones, SUT 42.00; 2.Jackson Beethe, EM 46.44; 4.Hudson Regier, HRT 50.74; 5.Zach Quiring, HRT 50.84
4x100 Relay-1.McCool Junction 45.73; 2.Heartland 46.63; 6.Exeter-Milligan 48.48
4x400 Relay-1.Sutton 3:41.28; 5.Heartland 4:08.13; 6.Exeter-Milligan 4:14.78
4x800 Relay-1.Sutton 9:04.17; 2.McCool Junction 9:29.03; 4.Exeter-Milligan 10:01.86
Long Jump-1.Cade Wiseman, SUT 20-1 ½; 5.Trajan Arbuck, HRT 18-7
Pole Vault-1.Aaron Mick, BDS 12-0; 2.Maverick Hiebner, HRT 11-0; 3.Tyler Neville, MCJ 10-6; 4.Tyler Due, EM 9-6; 5.Trent Neville, MCJ 9-0
Triple Jump-1.Carson Kudlacek, STC 39-6 ¾; 3.Cainan Lovan, MCJ 36-10; 4.Hudson Regier, HRT 35-11 ¼
High Jump-1.Micah Biltoft, SC 6-5; 2.Trajan Arbuck, HRT 6-0; 3.Trev Peters, HRT 5-8; 6.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 5-4