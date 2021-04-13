McCool, E-M boys visit Heartland track invite

HENDERSON - It is going to be tough to beat the balance and depth of the McCool Junction Mustangs on the track and in the field this spring.

McCool placed in 13 of the 17 events contested and pulled away from the Sutton Mustangs 113-70 on Tuesday at the Heartland Invite.

The host Heartland Huskies were third with 66 points and Exeter-Milligan with one event win took ninth scoring 31 points.

Tyler Neville won both the 1600 and 3200 and placed third in the pole vault to account for 26 individual points.

In the shot put, Kaden Kirkpatrick recorded a throw of 50-10 ¾ to take first and finished third in the discus with a toss of 136-01. The Mustang 4x100 relay took the top spot. Owen McDonald won the 200 with a time of 23.99 and matched Neville’s 26 points.

Nolan Boehr had the Huskies’ only win Tuesday and that came in the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.34.

The top Huskie scorer was Trev Peters with a third place in the 200; fifth in the 400 and third in the high jump for 14 points.

Maverick Hiebner place second in the pole vault and he added sixth place efforts in the 200 and 400.