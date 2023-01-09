McCool boys split against Lawrence-Nelson, Friend

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction boys basketball team kicked off the weekend with a 46-43 win at Lawrence-Nelson on Friday night and followed that up with a competitive loss against a solid Friend outfit Saturday evening.

Lawrence-Nelson led by a pair with three quarters in the books, but a 15-10 Mustangs run in the final stanza allowed the visitors to rally for the win. McCool shot 17 of 45 (38%) from the floor but went just 3 of 14 from three.

Mapieu Kuochinin led the way offensively with 19 points on 7 of 11 shooting, followed by six apiece from Ryland Garretson and Trenton Neville. Trenton Orlando tallied four points, while John Harig, Carson McDonald and Bryson Plock each finished with three. Doniphan Bandt capped the scoring with a pair of points.

Kuochinin led the effort on the glass with eight rebounds and McDonald added six boards, while Neville and Garretson paced the Mustangs with six and five assists, respectively. The duo also combined for seven of McCool’s 11 steals.

Friend 57, McCool Junction 49

After a sluggish start, the Mustangs used an 18-10 run in the third quarter to climb within two points, but Friend held on down the stretch with an 18-12 advantage in the final eight minutes. McCool went 18 of 51 (35%) from the floor and were led by McDonald’s team-high 14 points. Kuochinin and Neville added 13 apiece, Garretson notched eight and Bandt capped the scoring with one.

McDonald pulled down nine rebounds and Kuochinin and Garretson both grabbed seven boards. Garretson also dished out six assists and recorded all four Mustang blocks in the loss.

Stats for Friend were not available.