McCool boys second, girls 12th at state cross country

KEARNEY – The McCool Junction Mustang girls cross country team came in as the defending Class D state champions, but didn’t have the fire power to repeat this season. Graduation and other decisions early in the season affected their chances.
While the girls would end up in 12th place, the McCool Junction boys celebrated a second place finish and brought home some hardware for the trophy case.
McCool Junction and Cornerstone Christian actually tied with 39 points but the Mustangs were awarded the runner-up trophy on a tie-breaker. Norfolk Catholic which finished second in 2020 got its title in 2021.
“On the boys side, I am so proud of our boys for bringing home a trophy. Our second place finish is the highest finish in program history for our boys, bettering the 2010 team that finished fourth,” said McCool Junction head coach Ryan Underwood. “We were hoping we could put together a miraculous race and defeat Norfolk Catholic to win it all, but we also knew it was going to be a really tough task to do that.”
If not a championship, second place.
“If we couldn't win it all, we really wanted to bring some hardware home. We knew after our district meet last week, where we tied Cornerstone Christian and got the tiebreaker over them, that they were going to be a formidable foe,” Underwood added. “We also knew that teams like North Platte St. Patrick's looked really good coming out of their district meet. So we knew we were going to have to really be in peak form to come home with a trophy. I couldn’t be happier for our boys for coming out and executing the way they did.”
Tie-breaker honors go to Joey Pederson two weeks in a row.
“It is absolutely crazy to think that we tied Cornerstone Christian for the district title at Camp Kateri last week and did so again this week at state for second place. Both times, freshman Joey Pedersen was the winning tiebreaker for us. I have never seen two cross country teams tie two meets in a row, especially in two meets with such a wide difference in runners. It is a tribute to both of our squads,” Underwood added.
“Cornerstone Christian has a whale of a team. Their kids are super competitive. We have long preached how important every point and every runner is. The fact that a trophy was on the line today and a tie for second occurred, just further illustrates that point. Pedersen had a great race for us, and I am very happy that he came through as a tiebreaker for the second consecutive day today.”
Senior Jacob Brugger led the Mustangs with a 14th place finish and a state medal with a time of 17:46.13. The individual champion was Tylan Schlueter, a senior from Ainsworth with a time of 16:40.2.
Rounding out the rest of the Mustangs were junior Trenton Neville in 26th place with a time of 18:10.7, in 33rd was Luke Brugger with a clocking of 18:22, taking home 67th was freshman Joey Pederson and Harrison Yunevich, a senior ran a time of 19:37.43 for 83rd place.
The girls were led by junior Payton Gerken with a fourth place finish in a time of 20:21.47.
“Payton is a great kicker and really put on a display down the homestretch. She was able to just nip Palmyra's Emily Frey at the line. Frey and Payton had previously dualed at the district meet at Camp Kateri just last week,” said Underwood. “Last year Payton beat Frey at districts, but Frey defeated Payton at state. So it was nice for Payton to beat her at state this go around.”
The rest of the team included: Jadon Hess, a junior in 57th (23:10.90), Sara Weisheit, a sophomore took 107th (25:49.70) and in 110th place was Carryna Light ( 25.56.70).
Crofton’s Jordyn Arens was the individual champion as she helped lead the Crofton Warriors to the team title. Behind the Warriors was Nebraska Christian in third and rounding out the top five were Ainsworth, North Platte St. Pats and Palmyra.