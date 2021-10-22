McCool boys second, girls 12th at state cross country

KEARNEY – The McCool Junction Mustang girls cross country team came in as the defending Class D state champions, but didn’t have the fire power to repeat this season. Graduation and other decisions early in the season affected their chances.

While the girls would end up in 12th place, the McCool Junction boys celebrated a second place finish and brought home some hardware for the trophy case.

McCool Junction and Cornerstone Christian actually tied with 39 points but the Mustangs were awarded the runner-up trophy on a tie-breaker. Norfolk Catholic which finished second in 2020 got its title in 2021.

“On the boys side, I am so proud of our boys for bringing home a trophy. Our second place finish is the highest finish in program history for our boys, bettering the 2010 team that finished fourth,” said McCool Junction head coach Ryan Underwood. “We were hoping we could put together a miraculous race and defeat Norfolk Catholic to win it all, but we also knew it was going to be a really tough task to do that.”

If not a championship, second place.