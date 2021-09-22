McCool boys first, girls third at cross country invite

PALMER – The McCool Junction cross country teams competed at the Palmer Invite on Tuesday, where the girls finished third and the boys took home the team title.

Running on a course 200 meters longer than the typical 5k course, the McCool Junction girls earned points from three runners to finish third in the team standings. Junior Payton Gerken finished in 21:56 en route to a runner-up finish.

“That would convert to a 5k time of about 21:05 which would be her season best,” Mustangs head coach Ryan Underwood said. “Payton did a very good job of running consistently throughout her race, which is exactly what we were trying to accomplish during this race. She slowed ever so slightly on the last mile of the race, but that is where the toughest racing conditions were with all of the sand she had to run through down by the Platte.”

Jadon Hess also finished inside the top 10, as the junior clocked in at 24:08 – which also would convert to a season high on a typical 5k course. Hess finished eighth, three seconds behind Ravenna’s Alivia Rager.