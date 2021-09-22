McCool boys first, girls third at cross country invite

PALMER – The McCool Junction cross country teams competed at the Palmer Invite on Tuesday, where the girls finished third and the boys took home the team title.
Running on a course 200 meters longer than the typical 5k course, the McCool Junction girls earned points from three runners to finish third in the team standings. Junior Payton Gerken finished in 21:56 en route to a runner-up finish.
“That would convert to a 5k time of about 21:05 which would be her season best,” Mustangs head coach Ryan Underwood said. “Payton did a very good job of running consistently throughout her race, which is exactly what we were trying to accomplish during this race. She slowed ever so slightly on the last mile of the race, but that is where the toughest racing conditions were with all of the sand she had to run through down by the Platte.”
Jadon Hess also finished inside the top 10, as the junior clocked in at 24:08 – which also would convert to a season high on a typical 5k course. Hess finished eighth, three seconds behind Ravenna’s Alivia Rager.
“Jadon really moved up well during the second mile of the race,” Underwood said. “She ran out of gas a bit on the last mile, yet I love her willingness to put her neck on the line for the team. If we can get her to continue to run her second mile like she did and hold it on her final mile, she could really make some noise during the stretch run this season.”
Sophomore Sara Weisheit also landed on the podium for McCool Junction, finishing in 26:27 to place 14th.
“I thought Sara ran a lot more aggressively this week and that led to a big increase in her performance from our contest last Thursday in Geneva,” Underwood said.
On the boys side, a pair of top-three finishes from junior Trent Neville and senior Jake Brugger powered the Mustangs to the team title. Neville won the race in a time of 18:05, which would have converted to a career-best time on a 5k course.
The first-place finish marked Neville’s first career win.
“Trent ran with the Schroeder kid from Ravenna for much of the race,” Underwood said. “In the last mile the Schroeder kid kept attempting to make moves to get a bit of a gap on Trent, yet Trent was able to counter every move. Then the last 400 meters of the race Trent was able to put forth an impressive kick to bring home the victory.”
Brugger finished third, clocking in at a time of 18:59 to finish two seconds behind Schroeder and 10 seconds behind Neville. Sophomore Luke Brugger finished fifth with a time of 19:22 to round out the Mustangs’ team scoring.
Freshman Joey Pedersen and senior Harry Yunevich also medaled for McCool Junction, finishing ninth and 14th, respectively.
“Overall, our boys are really competing well,” Underwood said. “We have a few things we can iron out, but we are excited to win our first meet of the year. We are going to get some great competition on Saturday at the Rim Rock High School Classic. We look forward to going down there and seeing if the competition brings out the best in us.”Mc