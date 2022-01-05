McCool boys fall at home to Lawrence-Nelson

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs returned to the hardwood for the first time since Dec. 18 on Tuesday night, as they welcomed the Lawrence-Nelson Raiders to town. McCool Junction’s long layoff may have contributed to some rust offensively, as the Mustangs shot just 10 of 47 from the floor, including 3 of 14 from beyond the arc, and couldn’t hang with the visiting Raiders in a 45-26 loss.

Seniors Jake Hoarty and Isaac Stark paced the Mustangs offensively with seven points apiece, senior Chase Wilkinson added six and sophomore Ryland Garretson notched four. Junior Doniphan Bandt scored two points to round out McCool Junction’s scoring effort.

The Mustangs also connected on just three of nine chances at the foul line in the loss.

Garretson and Wilkinson led the McCool Junction effort on the glass as they grabbed nine and eight rebounds, respectively. Hoarty pulled down four boards as the Mustangs finished the night with 28 rebounds.

Junior Trenton Neville dished out half of McCool Junction’s assists, while Garretson swiped half of its eight steals. The Mustangs turned the ball over 18 times in defeat.

McCool Junction dropped to 3-4 on the season and returns to the court Thursday night when the Meridian Mustangs come to town.