McCool boys cruise past East Butler 69-48

MCCOOL JUNCTION – Eight minutes into Tuesday night’s game, the McCool Junction boys led East Butler 14-12. The Mustangs opened some breathing room with an 11-4 run in the second quarter before using a 24-10 edge in the third stanza to ice the game.

The Tigers outscored the hosts 22-20 in the fourth quarter but it was too little too late in a 69-48 McCool win.

The Mustangs shot 28 of 51 from the floor and 8 of 20 from beyond the arc, but they hit on just 5 of 10 foul shots.

Mapieu Kuochinin knocked down 8 of 10 shots and netted 16 points, as did Carson McDonald on 6 of 11 shooting. Trenton Neville knocked down half of his eight field goal attempts and added 13 points as three Mustangs finished in double figures.

John Harig tallied nine points, Trenton Orlando recorded five and Ja Soukup followed with four. Ryland Garretson, Doniphan Bandt and Bryson Plock each capped the scoring with two points.

Garretson pulled down 11 of McCool’s 35 rebounds, McDonald dished out four assists and Garretson notched three steals.

Stats for East Butler were not available.