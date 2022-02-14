McCool boys close regular season by 40 over Dorchester

DORCHESTER – After eight minutes, McCool Junction led Dorchester 22-2. Things didn’t get much better for the hometown Longhorns after that, as the Mustangs led wire to wire and held Dorchester to under 20 points in 32 minutes of a 59-19 romp.

McCool Junction buried nearly half of its shot attempts – the Mustangs finished 24 of 49 from the floor – but went just 3 of 10 from deep and 8 of 20 at the foul line.

Freshman Mapieu Kuochinin poured in a game-high 19 points and drilled 9 of 14 shots, while senior Isaac Stark joined him in double figures with 10 points on 4 of 6 shooting.

Trent Neville scored eight points for McCool Junction, Ryland Garretson notched six, junior Doniphan Bandt tallied four and freshman Mason Strope added three. John Harig, Trenton Orlando and Chase Wilkinson all recorded two points, while Giuseppe Cucchi, Ian Stahr and Joey Pederson rounded out the Mustangs’ scoring with one point each.

Kuochinin led McCool Junction on the glass as the freshman grabbed seven of the team’s 39 rebounds, while Neville pulled down six boards and Stahr added five.

Wilkinson dished out four of the Mustangs’ 11 assists and Stark added three, while Stahr notched a team-high three steals.