Mattox tosses gem, but York errors seal win for Aurora

AURORA – York starting pitcher Lauryn Mattox gave up just one hit in six innings of work on Thursday night, but three York errors led to four unearned runs in Aurora’s 4-3 win.

The Dukes took a 3-0 lead to the bottom of the fourth when a Kynli Combs single drove in Ellie Gartner, who had singled earlier in the inning, to give the Dukes a 1-0 lead.

York would add to their lead in the top of the fourth as senior Lauryn Haggadone and Gartner got the ball rolling with back-to-back singles and Megan Wright cashed in with a two-out, two-run single to left field to make it 3-0.

The Huskies went to the bottom of the fourth having not even touched up Mattox for a hit.

An error in the York outfield, a walk, an RBI ground-out, a stolen base and a wild pitch produced three runs for the Huskies and tied the game at 3-3.

The Dukes only produced a Combs single with one out in the top of the sixth as Aurora starter Eva Fahrenbruch shut down the York offense to seven hits, after having allowed six over the first four innings.

“We didn't know how to handle their pitcher. A lot of outside pitches and we couldn't adjust,” said York head coach Kent Meyers. “We didn't bat very good at all. We have some work to do. Our schedule doesn't get any easier.”

The Huskies took the lead in the bottom of the sixth when a Kaelin Sparr double drove in Zoe Johnson who had reached on an error to open the sixth.

York’s Gartner and Combs were the catalysts on offense with two hits each, while Haggadone, Wright and Avery Albers accounted for the other hits in the game.

Mattox threw 92 pitches with 60 in the strike zone and she struck out seven.

Fahrenbruch tossed 102 pitches, 74 for strikes and she recorded 13 strikeouts.

The Dukes (6-3) will host Class C No. 5 Milford on Tuesday at the York Ballpark Complex.

York (6-3) 010 200 0-3 7 3

Aurora (6-3) 000 301 x-4 1 1