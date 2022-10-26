Mattox earns Central Conference first team selection

YORK - The York Duke girls’ softball team didn’t have the kind of season they would have liked, but six girls were recognized by the Central Conference when all-conference selections were released.

The Northwest Vikings hoisted the Class B State Championship trophy at the end of the season and along with Northwest, Seward was part of the state championship field.

York finished up the year at 12-15.

On the first team was sophomore Lauryn Mattox who led the Dukes with a .500 batting average and she was also the team leader in pitching wins with 12. Mattox clocked four home runs and she had a total of 41 hits which was second best in the area.

Joining Mattox on the first team were; Northwest senior Ava Laurent, senior Avyn Urbanski and sophomore Kyra Ray; Seward juniors Delaney Anderson and Coral Collins; Lakeview freshman pitcher Cali Bentz; Aurora senior Eva Fahrnbruch and Holdrege/Adams Central’s Isabel Raburn.

The second team consisted of three Northwest players with senior Grace Baasch, junior Kamrynn Mings and sophomore Reyse Zobel. Crete had two players with senior Mack Steuer and junior Ashaya Steele; Aurora sophomore Adi Fahrnbruch; Seward junior Lovely Hibbert; Lexington senior Jordyn Jeffries and Lakeview junior Hannah Allen.

York had two players on the third team as senior Lauryn Haggadone and junior Sam McDaniel earned post-season honors.

Haggadone hammered eight home runs and batted .444 for the Dukes and McDaniel belted seven long balls and was third in RBIs with 31 and fifth in runs scored also 31.

The rest of the third team selections included; Lakeview junior Moe Colegrove and senior Molly Frenzen; Seward freshmen Danielle Pallat and Lauren Frihauf; Northwest junior Kylie Caspersen; Crete senior Marli Stones and Lexington senior Kalli Sutton.

Honorable mention went to Dukes Maggie Rauert, Ellie Peterson and Ellie Gartner, all juniors.