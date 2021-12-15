Mattie Pohl chooses Doane for hoops and academics

“With her physicality and her competitiveness, we play a lot of guards. We play fast and we play hard, and that’s Mattie,” commented Baumgartner. “We press, we run and we jump, so we need kids that love to compete like Mattie and mix it up a little bit. It’s her competitive excellence that really appealed to us.”

“As a freshman I can see her coming in and compete for some varsity minutes and really being a defensive stopper for us and guarding some of the best offensive players in our league and cause problems that way,” Baumgartner stated. “Her offensive skill set will continue to develop and she’s going to be a really good player for us.”

“I think it’s her competitive desire. She wants to win, she wants to be the best she can be and compete at a very high level. She’s so physical, and that’s not always natural for a lot of players but for her it is. She’s willing to do whatever it takes to be a winner,” Kern said. “She’s such a competitor. You want kids like that on the floor. She brings that to the table every game. She’ll battle and she goes to battle for us, so it’s been an honor to be able to coach her. People like her keep this program running and we’re glad she has the opportunity to be able to take her talents to Doane and do some great things.”