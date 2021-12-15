Mattie Pohl chooses Doane for hoops and academics

YORK – The landscape of basketball at nearly any level has turned into more of a guard oriented game.
That style of play is what Doane University was looking for and on Friday, December 10 in the auxiliary gym at York High School, Duke senior guard Mattie Pohl made it official. She will take her game next fall to Doane University.
Pohl said there were a few factors as to why Doane was her choice over the other school she considered.
“There was just a whole family environment there. I got to go to one of the games, go in the locker room with all the different girls and watch the game. I loved the way they played,” said Pohl. “From there on out I was like, ‘Yep, I know I’m going there.’ It’ll be a good fit for me. I narrowed it down to two different schools – Concordia and Doane. I just really liked Doane’s campus and it fit me really well, so that’s why I decided to go there.”
Pohl averaged 7.3 points per game last year and she also pulled down 5.1 rebounds per game for the Dukes. Through three games this year she is putting in 10.7 points, has increased her rebounds per game to 7.3 and is also averaging 2.3 steals.
Doane head coach Ryan Baumgartner said Pohl fits the mold of what they look for in guard play.
“With her physicality and her competitiveness, we play a lot of guards. We play fast and we play hard, and that’s Mattie,” commented Baumgartner. “We press, we run and we jump, so we need kids that love to compete like Mattie and mix it up a little bit. It’s her competitive excellence that really appealed to us.”
Baumgartner also added that Pohl could see varsity minutes as soon as she steps on campus.
“As a freshman I can see her coming in and compete for some varsity minutes and really being a defensive stopper for us and guarding some of the best offensive players in our league and cause problems that way,” Baumgartner stated. “Her offensive skill set will continue to develop and she’s going to be a really good player for us.”
While attending Doane University, Pohl will major in Speech Pathology.
York head coach Matt Kern said Mattie’s strength is her desire.
“I think it’s her competitive desire. She wants to win, she wants to be the best she can be and compete at a very high level. She’s so physical, and that’s not always natural for a lot of players but for her it is. She’s willing to do whatever it takes to be a winner,” Kern said. “She’s such a competitor. You want kids like that on the floor. She brings that to the table every game. She’ll battle and she goes to battle for us, so it’s been an honor to be able to coach her. People like her keep this program running and we’re glad she has the opportunity to be able to take her talents to Doane and do some great things.”
Pohl is a three-sport athlete. She also competed in the fall on the York softball team and in spring sports she is part of the track and field team. She knows her role at Doane will be varied.
“They said they really like how I can do a little bit of everything. One day I can be the leading scorer and the next day I don’t score any points but I rebound the most,” Pohl said. “They like how I can do a lot of everything and how I’m quick on defense. I’m really excited for my future.”