As I watch the Dell Technologies Match Play this week at the Austin Country Club, I have quickly realized the match play format would not agree with me.

First of all I’m not sure I would have the kind of patience it takes to approach the game from a different angle than stroke play.

Sometimes I have to wonder if the reason a lot of the great golfers in the world struggle in this format is that they overthink their strategy and approach things so much differently than stroke play.

The one thing for certain is you can take a quadruple bogey on a hole and all you lose is one hole. Where as in stroke play, that kind of score can take you right out of the tournament.

I love watching the format as the best golfers in the world are broken down into 16 four-man pods.

The first three days they play each golfer in their bracket and the one with the most points advances to the quarterfinals.

Each bracket is based on the players’ ranking 1-64 with the top 16 all being the number one seed in their respective bracket.

For instance the No. 1 player in the world, Scottie Scheffler, has No. 17, No. 38 and No. 54 in his bracket. Each win is worth one point and a tie is worth ½ point.

On the first day of the competition which was Wednesday, the No. 2 seed John Rahm lost to No. 49 seed Rickie Fowler. In this type of format the top seeds sometimes struggle and whether it is the match play format or the strength of the players in the competition, you often seed the higher number seeds advancing out of their bracket.

There are some very intriguing matchups looming down the road in the semifinals if the top seeds can advance.

I’d love to get up on Sunday morning with a cup of coffee and watch Scheffler take on No.4 Patrick Cantlay or No. 2 John Rahm battle No. 3 Rory McIlroy. Then in the afternoon they would do it all again as they come back to decide the champion and third place finisher.

When the week started I was leaning towards Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns and as of Friday both were 2-0 in their pools. My darkhorse picks were Brian Harman and J.T. Poston who just might be best putter in the field.

Whoever wins the match play tournament will gain some serious momentum headed to The Masters tournament in two weeks.

Spring Sports

For the most part it has been pretty much what I expected this season weatherwise. It was cold at tennis on Wednesday and better, but still a little bit chilly for golf at York on Thursday.

Over the next week the schedule really ramps up and I just hope Old Man Winter isn’t just sitting where ever he sits, rubbing his hands together plotting out a brutal April.

I have Alabama, Texas, Kansas State and UConn advancing to the Final Four out of the teams that were left on Friday. But it’s been a crazy tournament so I would not be surprised if Florida Atlantic made it to the final four.

Have a great weekend, stay warm and if you are traveling be safe and careful as always.