Masa Scheierman is YNT Female Athlete of the Week

Last year as a junior York’s Masa Scheierman led Class B with 516 kills. As she heads into the final two games of the regular season, subdistricts and districts and she has already has racked up 483 winners. This past week she recorded 71 kills in the Dukes 4-1 run to finish as the Central Conference Volleyball Tournament runner-ups. She now has 1,572 career kills and every time she records a dig she sets a new record. On the week she had 36 digs, four ace serves and seven blocks.