While reading Bill Connelly’s excellent book “Study Hall: College Football, Its Stats and Its Stories” one of its passages really stood out to me.
Connelly wrote, “Even if we are born into college football, we can still probably look back on specific moments, specific games, that truly reeled us in.” He went on to list 10 games that helped form his college football fanhood.
That got me thinking: What are my 10 games?
This isn’t an easy exorcise because of the sheer amount of games I’ve watched over the years. Which ones meant the most to me? Which ones come to mind right away?
The first game that came to mind was when Missouri beat Nebraska in 2007. I wrote about that in this column a couple weeks ago.
Here’s another game that quickly came to mind:
November 23, 2007:
Hawaii 39, Boise State 27
There’s no question about it – the Colt Brennan-led Hawaii teams reeled me when I started to pay attention to college football in my teenage years, especially in 2006 and 2007.
As a fan of football, I love passing offenses. I don’t care if that makes me sound soft. My version of fun is watching a quarterback pick apart a defense with accurate passes and smart route combinations.
Sure, I like seeing a Wisconsin or an Iowa grind it out on the ground as much as the next guy, but if I had my choice, I want to see the ball in the air. So you can understand why I was interested in the run and shoot offense of June Jones.
There are two seasons worth of Hawaii games I watched, but the one that comes to mind which made me love college football was when the Warriors beat Boise State 39-27 on November 23, 2007 – Brennan’s senior year.
Hawaii came into the game undefeated at 10-0 and ranked No. 15 in the nation. Chris Peterson’s Boise was 10-1, undefeated in conference action and ranked No. 19.
Hawaii led 19-17 at halftime and outscored Boise 20-10 in the third quarter to take a 39-27 advantage. The Warrior defense shut out the Broncos in the fourth to seal the win.
Brennan went 40 of 53 for 495 yards with five touchdowns and two picks. He also snuck in a score at the goal line, which gave him six total touchdowns in the victory.
I couldn’t get enough of Hawaii’s offense and how fun it was. It racked up 574 total yards and had three receivers eclipse 100 yards in Davone Bess (15 catches, 181 yards, two TDs), Jason Rivers (11 catches, 113 yards, one TD) and CJ Hawthorne (five catches, 111 yards, one TD).
Brennan was so comfortable in that offense – a complete field general. He was never considered a burner, but he was mobile enough to move around the pocket and create different angles. Yeah, he had a side-arm delivery, but so what. He still fired darts and will go down as one of the most “college football” quarterbacks ever.
Jones called it the biggest game in Hawaii football history that night, which it was. It turned out being Hawaii’s first outright WAC title and the Warriors denied the Broncos of a sixth straight conference championship. It also snapped a six-game losing streak to the Broncos.
I’ll never forget Colt Brennan, June Jones and those Hawaii football teams.
