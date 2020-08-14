What a week in college football, huh?
First, we were all giddy at the sight of the revised schedule the Big Ten Conference pumped out last week. Starting with Rutgers, at Rutgers? In New Jersey? Where a bunch of football players tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a party? Yikes, but at least it’s a schedule and real football to talk about, I told myself.
Then Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren dropped the bomb.
Fall sports postponed to spring 2021, he announced. I don’t know about you, but didn’t it really make you irritated hearing Warren try to talk his way through that interview on the Big Ten Network on Tuesday? I try not to get emotional about really anything these days, but listening to Warren blabber the nonsense he did really made me mad.
I know Warren has a tough job, and, to me, was in a lose-lose situation. If he announced the Big Ten was playing football, he’d catch heat. And as we’re currently seeing, he’s catching hellfire for postponing to the spring.
But Warren kept mentioning the “physical and mental wellness” of the student-athletes. That’s great and all, and should absolutely be everyone’s top priority, but I feel like the college football programs and their universities have been doing everything in their power to protect exactly that – the physical and mental wellness of the student-athletes.
Trevor Lawrence, the star quarterback at Clemson and soon-to-be top NFL Draft pick, has shown maturity by speaking up. He made a ton of good points through his Twitter account earlier this week. Here are a few he wrote:
– If these student-athletes aren’t playing, they’ll be back home, where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to test positive.
– Some of the student-athletes are coming from situations that are not good for them and their future – they’ll have to go back to that. For a lot of kids, football is a safe haven and keeps them out of trouble.
– The student-athletes are more likely to get the virus in everyday life than playing football.
These schools are providing testing structure, protocols and medical care for their student-athletes. They’ll be heavily monitored, and I believe safer than back home.
“The physical and mental wellness of student-athletes.” I keep coming back to that. If you’re Warren and a Big Ten decision maker, how can you think a spring season is a good thing?
Two seasons in 2021? Football is a contact sport. You’ve seen how these kids hit. It’s hard. Injuries happen, and that’s part of the game and something these student-athletes are aware of. It’s what they signed up for. But two seasons in one year? One injury could cause a kid to miss both seasons depending on the severity.
I can’t see a spring football season. I know Purdue’s Jeff Brohm came out with his own plan to do it on Thursday morning, and I appreciate him taking the time to figure it out. He obviously thought good and hard about it.
I can’t tell you if Brohm’s idea will work or if the Big Ten will even listen to him – who knows with them anymore. This is all exhausting.
What. A. Week.
