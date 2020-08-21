Marik it Down: Week zero football? It’s good to be back

Finally, a bit of normalcy for me.
On Friday night, I’ll be in Blue Hill, Neb., to cover one of the four high school football games being played in the state. That’s right, full-fledged tackle football.
One of the eight-man teams the York News-Times covers, Cross County, is playing a week zero game there. It’ll be interesting to see how the night progresses. Per instructions of Blue Hill Community Schools, I’ll be covering Cross County on the sidelines while wearing a mask.
That’s all well and good. I don’t mind. Getting to cover real life football again is what matters, so I’ll happily wear a mask if that means I’ll be able to do my job the way I want to do it.
Other than the Cross County vs. Blue Hill matchup, the three games being played tonight include:
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Homer
Hastings at Lincoln North Star
Sandy Creek at Schuyler
A lot of eight-man eyes will be on Cross County tonight. The Cougars, rated preseason No. 2 in Class D-1 by the Lincoln Journal Star, bring back a lot of starters, including two 1,000-yard rushers in Isaac Noyd and Carter Seim.
The Cougars utilize an old-school single-wing offense and will try to run it down a defense’s throat. Will the Blue Hill boys stop it? Guess we’ll find out.
I hate to look ahead, but it’s hard not to when Cross County’s week one matchup is Clarkson/Leigh in Leigh. Remember when I said a lot of eight-man eyes will be watching how Cross County does in Blue Hill? Well, a lot more eyes will be trained on Leigh, Neb., on Aug. 28 if Cross County wins.
Why? Because on Aug. 28 Cross County travels to Leigh to play preseason No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh and its electric senior running back/safety “Touchdown” Tommy McEvoy.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound McEvoy, who’s getting Division I attention despite missing his junior year with an ACL tear, is a fun player to watch if you pop on his Hudl highlights. As a sophomore in 2018, he rushed for 1,708 yards and 30 touchdowns while racking up 78 tackles and two interceptions on defense.
What a game that will be.
This Saturday morning, I’ll head over to Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln. We have the Polk County Slammers in action there.
It’s good to be back, guys.
Everyone have a great day.