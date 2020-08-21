Marik it Down: Week zero football? It’s good to be back

Finally, a bit of normalcy for me.

On Friday night, I’ll be in Blue Hill, Neb., to cover one of the four high school football games being played in the state. That’s right, full-fledged tackle football.

One of the eight-man teams the York News-Times covers, Cross County, is playing a week zero game there. It’ll be interesting to see how the night progresses. Per instructions of Blue Hill Community Schools, I’ll be covering Cross County on the sidelines while wearing a mask.

That’s all well and good. I don’t mind. Getting to cover real life football again is what matters, so I’ll happily wear a mask if that means I’ll be able to do my job the way I want to do it.

Other than the Cross County vs. Blue Hill matchup, the three games being played tonight include:

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Homer

Hastings at Lincoln North Star

Sandy Creek at Schuyler

A lot of eight-man eyes will be on Cross County tonight. The Cougars, rated preseason No. 2 in Class D-1 by the Lincoln Journal Star, bring back a lot of starters, including two 1,000-yard rushers in Isaac Noyd and Carter Seim.