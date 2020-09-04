Marik it Down: The FCS guys can ball, too

College football is back. Sort of. Whether they’re FCS teams like Central Arkansas and Austin Peay (which I learned is in Clarksville, Tenn.), I’m not going to scoff at the level of football being played on my TV. Honestly, that game last Saturday night between the Bears and the Governors (maybe a top five best mascot in college football?) was fun as heck to watch.
FCS football gets a bad rap. Just because it’s not Power 5 football doesn’t mean these guys can’t play or the coaches can’t coach. They can play. And they can coach.
Take the first snap on offense from Austin Peay for example. It was a fun-looking play that resulted in a 75-yard touchdown run.
Austin Peay came out in a pistol flexbone formation, with the quarterback 5 yards behind the center, flanked on both sides and from behind with a running back.
The play was a speed option designed to go to the boundary (the short side of the field). But here’s the really cool part – Austin Peay’s left guard pulled to his right, which dragged Central Arkansas’ two linebackers to the field side, away from the play.
Just a single shuffle from those ‘backers in the wrong direction was enough to spring CJ Evans loose for the long touchdown run. Evans got the pitch and outran the defense, easily slicing through the secondary along the way to the house call. Central Arkansas wound up winning the game 24-17 with a thrilling touchdown late in the game.
That’s why I love football. The little details that you can only see and appreciate if you watch the play and rewind it a zillion times to see where – and more importantly, why – each player goes.
If you didn’t catch Central Arkansas and Austin Peay last week, there will be more opportunities to get some football on your TV in the near future. Last night, UAB hosted Central Arkansas – more Bears football! – while Southern Miss welcomed South Alabama.
On Saturday, take your pick.
Eastern Kentucky at Marshall, noon.
Middle Tennessee at Army, 12:30 p.m.
SMU at Texas State, 3:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at North Texas, 6:30 p.m.
Arkansas State at Memphis, 7 p.m. (This is a great game to tune in to)
Stephen F. Austin at UTEP, 8 p.m.
And last, but certainly not least, switch the channel to ESPN on Monday night for BYU at Navy. What a game that will be. Triple option, anyone?
Happy Friday, everyone.
