Marik it Down: Our college football fix just got a lot redder

Tulsa at No. 11 Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. on ESPN

This game was supposed to be played last week but Tulsa wanted to delay after being limited in practice due to COVID-19 protocols, according to ESPN.

This was a fun matchup last year. Oklahoma State won 40-21 in Tulsa and star running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 256 yards and three touchdowns.

Expect the Cowboys to win again, but by how much? They’re the more talented team, but so far the Big 12 hasn’t fared the best in season openers, right Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State?

No. 14 UCF (0-0) at Georgia Tech (1-0) at 2:30 p.m. on ABC

Does Georgia Tech have a star quarterback in the making?

Last week, the Yellow Jackets went to Tallahassee and knocked off Florida State, 16-13. Georgia Tech’s quarterback was true freshman Jeff Sims.

Sims, who definitely looks the part at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, went 24 of 35 for 277 yards and one touchdown with two picks. He rushed for 64 yards, too.

This cat was fun to watch. The athleticism is easy to spot and he’s only going to get better with more reps.