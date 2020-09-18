Marik it Down: Our college football fix just got a lot redder

At last, we’ll have Nebraska football.
The Big Ten reversed course and decided to play on Wednesday, and I couldn’t be happier. I’m not a doctor or virologist, I’m just a guy that writes about local high school sports. But I really do think football can be played safely. Big Ten leaders seem to think so now, too.
Now – there’s very strict and tight medical protocol that the teams need to follow in order to keep playing. Take this, for example, according to the Omaha World-Herald’s Evan Bland:
“All 14 Big Ten schools must report daily testing results to the league, which will follow two central metrics to make decisions about continuing practice and games. One is ‘team positivity rate’ — that is, the number of players/coaches/staff that test positive each day. The other is ‘population positivity rate,’ calculated by the overall number of active positive individuals divided by the overall population of team players/personnel.
“Using a seven-day rolling average, the league will assign colors to each category. Team positivity rate ranges from 0%-2% (green), 2%-5% (orange) and more than 5% (red). Population positivity rate ranges from 0%-3.5% (green), 3.5%-7.5% (orange) and more than 7.5% (red). A red/red combination would force a team to stop regular practice and competition for at least seven days. An orange/orange or orange/red reading would prompt a team to enhance its COVID-19 prevention plan.”
All that might sound scary and tough to meet, but here’s the thing: these kids and coaches have to feel like they’ve been granted a second football life. I believe they’ll do everything they can to continue to play. They’ll take this thing seriously and play by the rules.
With that being said, let’s get into the college football games I’ll be keeping my eye on Saturday:
Campbell (0-1) at Coastal Carolina (1-0) at 6:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN
OK, so I won’t be keeping a live eye on this game because I’ll be knee-deep in York Dukes football coverage in Ralston Friday night, but if you’re in the mood for some college ball, do yourself a favor and watch the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
They’re fun.
For the second straight season the Chants went to Lawrence, Kansas, and knocked off the Jayhawks last Saturday
That game was loads of fun because Coastal has likeable players that ball out, like linebackers Teddy Gallagher and Silas Kelly, and young redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall.
Coastal wants to grind out wins with a run-it-down-your-throat option offense and a tough-as-nails defense.
Kansas didn’t know what to do with Coastal last week, and I’m guessing the Fighting Camels (who hail from Buies Creek, North Carolina) won’t either.
Tulsa at No. 11 Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. on ESPN
This game was supposed to be played last week but Tulsa wanted to delay after being limited in practice due to COVID-19 protocols, according to ESPN.
This was a fun matchup last year. Oklahoma State won 40-21 in Tulsa and star running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 256 yards and three touchdowns.
Expect the Cowboys to win again, but by how much? They’re the more talented team, but so far the Big 12 hasn’t fared the best in season openers, right Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State?
No. 14 UCF (0-0) at Georgia Tech (1-0) at 2:30 p.m. on ABC
Does Georgia Tech have a star quarterback in the making?
Last week, the Yellow Jackets went to Tallahassee and knocked off Florida State, 16-13. Georgia Tech’s quarterback was true freshman Jeff Sims.
Sims, who definitely looks the part at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, went 24 of 35 for 277 yards and one touchdown with two picks. He rushed for 64 yards, too.
This cat was fun to watch. The athleticism is easy to spot and he’s only going to get better with more reps.
Does having Sims mean Georgia Tech is gonna beat UCF? Nope. I’m pretty sure the Knights get their quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, back for another season. All Gabriel did last year as a true freshman was throw for 3,653 yards and 29 touchdowns. That’s tough to beat.
But we’ll see. Last week’s college football slate was full of “huh?” scores.
No. 17 Miami (1-0) at No. 18 Louisville (1-0) at 6:30 p.m. on ABC
No better time than primetime to watch Miami lose, right?
I’m sorry – I guess I can’t seem to hide my disdain for Hurricane football. I don’t know what it is. I guess I don’t like that, to me, Miami players seem to care about looking cool more for the TV cameras than winning football games. But, hey, if turnover chains and other shiny turnover stuff gets kids excited to play well, so be it. I guess I’m getting old.
Anyway, I think Louisville will win the game. I like its pieces more than Miami’s.
Cardinals’ quarterback Malik Cunningham threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns in his opener and spread the ball around well – Braden Smith and former Husker recruit Dez Fitzpatrick both had four catches for 110 yards while little speed demon Tutu Atwell (love the name) had seven for 78. Louisville also rushed for 144 yards.
I respect the heck out of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, who transferred in from Houston, but I’d be surprised if he got out of there with a win on Saturday.
Miami rushed for 337 yards in its opener against UAB, but will that be the case against Louisville? I don’t know. I guess we’ll see.
