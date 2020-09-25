Marik it Down: Get your college football fix –Week Four style

Rattler, a 6-foot, 198-pounder from Arizona, passed for 290 yards and four touchdowns of 58, 53, 37 and 15 yards. He completed 14 passes on just 17 attempts.

Rattler had one really bad and ugly interception in the end zone, but other than that, it was a solid start for the quarterback who seems to be the next good one in Lincoln Riley’s offense.

I hate making predictions because this is a wacky season with wacky scores already, but it’s hard to see this game being close. Boomer Sooner all the way.

No. 5 Florida at Ole Miss at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN

Lane. Kiffin. Is. Back.

The Lane Train makes his way to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi and I couldn’t be more excited about it. Kiffin was born to be a head coach in the SEC and to talk smack to other coaches in the SEC.

Kiffin is known for his offenses, and he has two intriguing quarterbacks to work with in John Rhys Plumlee, a speed demon who rushed for 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns last year as a freshman, and Matt Corral, more of an all-around quarterback with the better arm who threw for 1,362 yards and six scores last season while splitting time with Plumlee.