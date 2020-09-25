Marik it Down: Get your college football fix –Week Four style

Believe it or not, we’re in Week Four of this weird college football season. Let’s dive into the games on the schedule that catch my eye:
Middle Tennessee State at Texas-San Antonio at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPN
If you’re not going to watch a high school game on Friday night, tune into ESPN to see the Roadrunners of Texas-San Antonio.
Why? Two words: Sincere McCormick.
McCormick is UTSA’s running back and owner of the best name in college football. Through two games, he’s rushed for 295 yards and one touchdown.
Middle Tennessee has had an absolute awful start to its season, losing to Army (42-0) and Troy (47-14) by a combined score of 89-14.
I’m guessing Sincere is going to run wild on Friday night.
Kansas State at No. 3 Oklahoma at 11 a.m. Saturday on FOX
We all saw what happened to K-State a couple weeks ago: Arkansas State went to Manhattan and shut the Wildcats up with a 35-31 upset win.
Oklahoma, one the other hand, paid a bunch of money to beat up on Missouri State, which the Sooners did, 48-0.
The Sooners wanted an easy opponent so their highly-touted first-year starting quarterback, Spencer Rattler, got off to a good start. Boy, did he ever.
Rattler, a 6-foot, 198-pounder from Arizona, passed for 290 yards and four touchdowns of 58, 53, 37 and 15 yards. He completed 14 passes on just 17 attempts.
Rattler had one really bad and ugly interception in the end zone, but other than that, it was a solid start for the quarterback who seems to be the next good one in Lincoln Riley’s offense.
I hate making predictions because this is a wacky season with wacky scores already, but it’s hard to see this game being close. Boomer Sooner all the way.
No. 5 Florida at Ole Miss at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN
Lane. Kiffin. Is. Back.
The Lane Train makes his way to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi and I couldn’t be more excited about it. Kiffin was born to be a head coach in the SEC and to talk smack to other coaches in the SEC.
Kiffin is known for his offenses, and he has two intriguing quarterbacks to work with in John Rhys Plumlee, a speed demon who rushed for 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns last year as a freshman, and Matt Corral, more of an all-around quarterback with the better arm who threw for 1,362 yards and six scores last season while splitting time with Plumlee.
This is a very interesting game and I have no clue what to expect. Hopefully the scoreboard will get a workout in this one, but that Florida defense has always been good. How good will it be in the first game, though?
Mississippi State at No. 6 LSU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS
Mike Leach is in the SEC coaching Mississippi State. How beautiful and whacky is that?
Look, LSU won the national title last year and we all know about Joe Burrow. But correct me if I’m wrong – the Tigers will need to replace nearly all of their starters from a year ago.
Now, some will say that won’t matter because the backups last year were a bunch of four- and five-star guys. That’s true – after all, LSU has probably turned into an Alabama-level machine on the recruiting trail.
But will everything click with these new LSU starters right away? I don’t know.
Will Leach’s air raid work in the SEC? Hard to say. It’s worked everywhere else and is good for a couple nine- or 10-win seasons, which is all Mississippi State was looking for when it hired Leach. I hope it works, because I’m a Leach fan.
No. 2 Alabama at Missouri at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN
This game is on my watch list for no other reason other than this: it’s Bama, how can it not be on?
I love me some Nick Saban, I really respect what he’s accomplished and I feel like I learn a little more about the game of football and life every time I hear him talk.
As for Missouri, the Tigers have a new coach in Eliah Drinkwitz, who comes to Columbia from App State, a great Group of 5 program in Boone, North Carolina.
Drinkwitz is a good coach and, if he gets the time to build, will probably do better at Missouri than the guy he took over for – Barry Odom.
By the way, Odom stayed in the SEC after his alma mater, Missouri, fired him – he got the job as Arkansas’ defensive coordinator. Missouri and Arkansas play each other on Saturday, Nov. 28. I’ll be tuning into that one.
Florida State at No. 12 Miami at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC
Yuck.
That’s it. That’s my analysis of this game.
Troy at No. 18 BYU at 9:15 p.m. Saturday on ESPN
It’s been too long, BYU.
The last time we saw the Cougars, it was Sept. 7 and they were running over a helpless Navy team that didn’t practice tackling because of COVID precautions.
Troy, I assume, has practiced tackling. So I doubt we’ll see a 55-3 win for BYU like we did when it played Navy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!