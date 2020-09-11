Marik it Down: Get your college football fix in this Saturday

Saturday is the day.

College football is back…sort of. OK not really – we’re all looking at you, Big Ten and Pac-12 Presidents – but there is still a solid slate of games being played and I’m gonna have my eye on a whole bunch of them. Let’s get into it:

Syracuse at No. 18 North Carolina, 11 a.m. on ACC Network

North Carolina is a popular pick to have a great season and maybe be a team that beats Clemson. That’s because the Tar Heels bring back one of the best young quarterbacks in sophomore Sam Howell. As a freshman in 2019, Howell threw for 3,641 yards – while completed 61.4 percent of his passes – and 38 touchdowns against only seven interceptions.

But what Howell is most remembered for is almost beating Clemson last year – the Tar Heels lost just 21-20 in a thrilling game with a wild finish.

Louisiana at Iowa State, 11 a.m. on ESPN

All of you should watch this game because of Pump Fake Purdy.

No, that’s not Iowa State’s quarterback’s real name. It’s Brock Purdy, but he was given the nickname “Pump Fake Purdy” because, well, he’s good at using the pump fake and he does it pretty often.