Marik it Down: Get your college football fix in this Saturday

Saturday is the day.
College football is back…sort of. OK not really – we’re all looking at you, Big Ten and Pac-12 Presidents – but there is still a solid slate of games being played and I’m gonna have my eye on a whole bunch of them. Let’s get into it:
Syracuse at No. 18 North Carolina, 11 a.m. on ACC Network
North Carolina is a popular pick to have a great season and maybe be a team that beats Clemson. That’s because the Tar Heels bring back one of the best young quarterbacks in sophomore Sam Howell. As a freshman in 2019, Howell threw for 3,641 yards – while completed 61.4 percent of his passes – and 38 touchdowns against only seven interceptions.
But what Howell is most remembered for is almost beating Clemson last year – the Tar Heels lost just 21-20 in a thrilling game with a wild finish.
Louisiana at Iowa State, 11 a.m. on ESPN
All of you should watch this game because of Pump Fake Purdy.
No, that’s not Iowa State’s quarterback’s real name. It’s Brock Purdy, but he was given the nickname “Pump Fake Purdy” because, well, he’s good at using the pump fake and he does it pretty often.
Iowa State was close to being a really good team last year. The Cyclones finished 7-6 overall and 5-4 in the Big 12, but lost to Oklahoma State by 7 points, Baylor by 2 and Iowa by 1. If things go even slightly different in those three games, I could be writing about a 10-win Iowa State team.
The Cyclones bring a lot of production back, including future NFL tight end Charlie Kolar, a 6-foot-6, 257-pounder who caught 51 passes for 697 yards and seven touchdowns, and running back Breece Hall, who rushed for 897 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman.
On defense, I always loved to watch Mike Rose run around at linebacker for Iowa State last year. He’s big – 6-4, 245 – and fast…a perfect tool to use against these spread offenses in the Big 12. Rose had 77 tackles, one interception and 3 ½ sacks last year.
Arkansas State at Kansas State, 11 a.m. on FOX
Last week, Arkansas State opened its season on the road at Memphis. The Red Wolves lost that battle 37-24 despite leading 14-7 after one quarter.
Memphis is good, though. Kansas State might not be as good, but the Wildcats will always be tough – their head coach Chris Klieman, the former coach of North Dakota State, will make sure of that.
I’ve read that Kansas State is replacing five starting senior offensive linemen. That doesn’t sound great, but does that spell a Wildcat loss? I don’t know, but it might spell a close, entertaining game.
Last week in Memphis, Arky State’s offense racked up 424 total yards, 299 passing and 125 rushing. The Red Wolves always seem to be a pesky team that hangs around when they play Power 5 competition – that’s probably because they have a great coach in Blake Anderson.
I hate making predictions in ink, because, well, it’s easy to sound dumb. But I can’t shake the feeling this will be a tight contest.
Duke at Notre Dame at 1:30 p.m. on NBC
I won’t be watching this game, not because I don’t like Duke or Notre Dame. It just starts at the same time when those 11 a.m. games are getting into their third and fourth quarters.
Duke does have an interesting transfer quarterback in Chase Brice, who comes to Durham from Clemson.
UTSA at Texas State at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN 2
Watch this game.
I find myself growing more and more in love with small-school football. I don’t know why, but I am.
Last week, Texas State hosted SMU and lost 31-24. It was a great game, and that’s where I discovered Texas State’s quarterback, Brady McBride.
McBride is fun to watch, you can tell he’s a pretty athletic kid. To me, he resembles Johnny Manziel – on the football field, not off it – in that he runs around like a chicken with his head cut off and seems like a rollercoaster of positive and negative plays.
I’m not saying this kid is going to win the Heisman, because of course he isn’t. All I’m saying is he’s a fun college football quarterback to watch.
Tulane at South Alabama at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 2
Last week the eyes of the college football world were on the South Alabama Jags as they beat Southern Miss.
I’m going to assume that a lot less eyes will be on them Saturday, but that’s just because there are more games for the viewer to choose from. The fact is, I had fun watching South ‘Bama last week and you would too if you give them a chance.
South ‘Bama gained 526 total yards, 363 passing and 163 rushing, in that win over Southern Miss and it was easy to spot some talented players on its roster.
You can look at the quarterback, Desmond Trotter, who threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns. Or you can look at the Jags’ best receiver, Jalen Tolbert, who, to my untrained eye, looks like he could make an NFL roster. Tolbert caught six passes for 169 yards and two scores.
Coastal Carolina at Kansas at 9 p.m. on FS1
We got a late one in Lawrence.
I don’t really care about this game, because like the Duke-Notre Dame game, it’s gonna be starting when the other games I’m watching, probably Tulane-South Alabama, are just getting good in its second half.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!