Marik it Down: Fall sports are in full swing…and it feels good

My trip to Blue Hill last Friday to cover the Cross County football team was a success.
We had beautiful weather and everything went off without a hitch work-wise. That game was my first official fall sports action of the season, and it was a fun one. Cross County has some dudes in the trenches and looked pretty dang good for a Week Zero game.
The Cougars (1-0), who are No. 2 in the Lincoln Journal Star’s Class D-1 ratings, has a four-game gauntlet to start the season. This Friday, they travel to Leigh to play preseason No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh (that is a *massive* game in D-1). Then on Sept. 4, they host Thayer Central before perennial powerhouse Howells-Dodge comes to Stromsburg on Sept. 11.
That’s a tough stretch. I know the sample size is only one game, but judging by what I saw on Friday night against Blue Hill, Cross County is going to be a tough out for everyone they play this season. Clarkson/Leigh, whose season-opener is against the Cougars, is in for a fight tonight against a team with one game already under its belt.
This past Tuesday I got my softball fix in, covering York at Seward. Seward won the game 10-0 in five innings and looked every part of a team rated Class B No. 2 in the Omaha World-Herald.
On Thursday night I covered the Dukes softball team at home against yet another rated opponent, Elkhorn, which came into that contest rated No. 3 in the Journal Star. Like the Cross County football team, the York softball team can’t catch a break with the schedule Gods.
That leads me into this Friday night. I’ll be covering the York football team in Crete. Remember that game last year? It was an entertaining one for the season finale. The Dukes trailed 24-7 at halftime but rallied in the second half to outscore the Cardinals 20-7. York came up just short, though, losing 34-27.
Crete loses a bunch of starters on both sides of the ball, including its multi-year starter at quarterback. York, on the other hand, doesn’t. The Dukes bring back a lot of starters, actually, including quarterback/outside linebacker Jake Erwin, running back/outside linebacker Ty Bartholomew, running back/safety Wyatt Collingham and fullback/linebacker Chase Cotton, among others.
Will York get its vengeance on Friday night? I don’t know, but I’ll be there to find out.
To end my coverage this week I’ll hit the road again on Saturday to get some pictures of the York tennis team in Lincoln. The Dukes were Class B state champs last year, but must replace a ton of production, including the Royal twins. Only one starter is back from that club.
All in all, it’s good to be back covering things. I’m having fun doing it.
Everyone have a nice Friday.
