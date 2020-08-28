Marik it Down: Fall sports are in full swing…and it feels good

My trip to Blue Hill last Friday to cover the Cross County football team was a success.

We had beautiful weather and everything went off without a hitch work-wise. That game was my first official fall sports action of the season, and it was a fun one. Cross County has some dudes in the trenches and looked pretty dang good for a Week Zero game.

The Cougars (1-0), who are No. 2 in the Lincoln Journal Star’s Class D-1 ratings, has a four-game gauntlet to start the season. This Friday, they travel to Leigh to play preseason No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh (that is a *massive* game in D-1). Then on Sept. 4, they host Thayer Central before perennial powerhouse Howells-Dodge comes to Stromsburg on Sept. 11.

That’s a tough stretch. I know the sample size is only one game, but judging by what I saw on Friday night against Blue Hill, Cross County is going to be a tough out for everyone they play this season. Clarkson/Leigh, whose season-opener is against the Cougars, is in for a fight tonight against a team with one game already under its belt.

This past Tuesday I got my softball fix in, covering York at Seward. Seward won the game 10-0 in five innings and looked every part of a team rated Class B No. 2 in the Omaha World-Herald.