Marik it Down: College football’s Week 5 is here – watch these games

Week Five action is here in the world of college football. Let’s get to the games that I’ll be watching on Saturday:
South Carolina at No. 3 Florida at 11 a.m. on ESPN
Did any of you watch Florida’s 51-35 win over Ole Miss last week? I did, and it was super impressive.
We don’t need to mention that everyone knew going into the game that Ole Miss’ defense was going to be bad. Against a bad defense or not, it was still fun watching Kyle Trask throw NFL-caliber darts all over the field.
Trask threw for 416 yards and six touchdowns. Last week’s game was also the coming-out party of ultra-talented Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, a 6-foot-6, 240-pounder who was uncoverable – he caught eight passes for 170 yards and four (!) touchdowns against the Rebels.
South Carolina is coming off a hard-fought loss to Tennessee, and I don’t think it’s going to go well for head coach Mitch Muschamp in Gainesville, where he coached the Gators from 2011-14.
Look for another fun passing display from Florida on Saturday.
TCU at No. 9 Texas at 11 a.m. on ESPN
Yikes, Texas’ game in Lubbock last week was one for the ages. Can’t believe the Longhorns came back and pulled out the win in overtime.
Was I surprised to see that kind of game with Texas and Texas Tech? Not at all. Wanna know why? Because it’s Texas Tech, and weird stuff happens on that field in west Texas.
Texas Tech is the wildcard of all wildcards. Never count the Red Raiders out, but at the same time, never count on them.
Iowa State got out of Fort Worth with a tight 37-34 win over TCU last week. I think it’s safe to say Max Duggan should’ve played the entire game at quarterback for head coach Gary Patterson, but hindsight is always 20/20.
I’ll take Texas in this one, but I don’t feel good about it.
No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama at 2:30 p.m. on CBS
Texas A&M came into the season as one of the teams that some thought could challenge for a SEC championship. Then the Aggies opened against Vanderbilt at home last week and barely escaped the Commodores with a 17-12 win.
Yuck.
This Aggie team is full of yuck. I just don’t enjoy them. ‘Bama is going to roll in this win, and I’ll enjoy watching it.
No. 12 North Carolina at Boston College at 2:30 p.m. on ABC
While I don’t like watching Texas A&M, it’s the opposite with North Carolina. I love me some Mack Brown, quarterback Sam Howell and that Tar Heel spread offense.
North Carolina hasn’t played in three weeks, though, which makes me wonder if there will be some rust to shake off against a Boston College team that is 2-0 in consecutive weeks and looking for an eye-opening upset.
I don’t know, but I won’t be surprised to see a slow start from the guys in white and Carolina Blue.
(I expect North Carolina to win this one by a couple touchdowns).
South Florida at No. 15 Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN Plus
Cincinnati may be the best Group of Five team in the country, which shouldn’t come as a shock because it has a great head coach with a solid quarterback and a good defense. (They have the best uniforms in the country, too, but that’s beside the point).
The Bearcats should beat South Florida handily. The real tests on their schedule will be here soon – they have road games at Tulsa, SMU, UCF and Temple and a big one at home against Memphis.
If Cincinnati can navigate through that gauntlet without a stumble, the College Football Playoff Committee needs to take a good and hard look at the Bearcats.
Texas Tech at Kansas State at 2:30 p.m. on FS1
This is a good old fashioned Big 12 matchup, and it should be a fun one.
Like I mentioned earlier, Texas Tech is fun (I’m going to be saying “fun” a lot here, so bear with me). It doesn’t matter who is coaching them, the Red Raiders will always be a wildcard.
Check out Tech’s quarterback in this game, Alan Bowman. He’s healthy so far this season and is a real gunslinger from a great-named town in Texas called Grapevine. Bowman has thrown for 761 yards with seven touchdowns and four picks already through two games.
I’m a fan of FCF – that’s my own acronym for Fun College Football – which doesn’t always translate to winning football, but I don’t care about winning football much. I care about entertainment, and Bowman is entertainment.
As for Kansas State, beating Oklahoma again was pretty cool, huh.
Jacksonville State at Florida State at 3 p.m. on ESPN3
This is Jacksonville State’s season opener, and there’s really nothing to like about Florida State, if you ask me.
Go Jacksonville State.
Ole Miss at Kentucky at 3 p.m. on SEC Network
Watch Ole Miss for its offense, not its defense. The Lane Kiffin-led attack is a fun, exciting one.
On the other side, watch Kentucky for its run game and offensive line play. The Wildcats were excellent at running the ball last year, and will definitely try to run right at the Ole Miss defense in this one. I doubt the Rebel defense wants any of that action.
No. 7 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN
Georgia won its season opener 37-10 against Arkansas last week, but it was an ugly win, one which the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback, D’Wan Mathis, was benched for a backup named Stetson Bennett.
Georgia didn’t run the ball well, either. It racked up 121 rushing yards, averaging only 2.9 yards per carry. Ouch.
Like its run game, Georgia’s quarterback situation is worrisome. Will the Bulldogs’ supposed savior at quarterback, USC transfer JT Daniels, start against Auburn? He suffered a torn ACL early in the 2019 season at USC and still wasn’t medically cleared to play against Arkansas, but was just cleared this week.
Boy, if Daniels does play and his first real action since 2019 is against that Auburn defense? I’ll be praying for JT. That’s a difficult situation.
Tulsa at No. 11 UCF at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Watch UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a 6-foot Hawaiian who has passed for 825 yards and eight touchdowns already.
It looks like UCF is good yet again and a real College Football Playoff contender, that is, if the committee ever puts a G5 team in, which it probably won’t.
Arkansas at No. 16 Mississippi State at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network Alternative
I’m firmly on the Mississippi State bandwagon. In fact, I’ve been on the Mike Leach bandwagon ever since Kliff Kingsbury was throwing for 5,000 yards and 40-plus touchdowns at Texas Tech when I was 12 years old.
Bo Pelini’s man defense at LSU got shredded last week by Stanford transfer quarterback K.J. Costello. Will the same be true for Arkansas? I think so.
No. 18 Oklahoma at Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. on ABC
Much like Lubbock, weird football stuff happens in Ames when big-time teams come to play Iowa State. This is a night game, too, which makes the potential for an upset even bigger.
I just wish Jack Trice Stadium would be filled with fans. That place would be going nuts Saturday night.
