Marik it Down: College football’s Week 5 is here – watch these games

North Carolina hasn’t played in three weeks, though, which makes me wonder if there will be some rust to shake off against a Boston College team that is 2-0 in consecutive weeks and looking for an eye-opening upset.

I don’t know, but I won’t be surprised to see a slow start from the guys in white and Carolina Blue.

(I expect North Carolina to win this one by a couple touchdowns).

South Florida at No. 15 Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN Plus

Cincinnati may be the best Group of Five team in the country, which shouldn’t come as a shock because it has a great head coach with a solid quarterback and a good defense. (They have the best uniforms in the country, too, but that’s beside the point).

The Bearcats should beat South Florida handily. The real tests on their schedule will be here soon – they have road games at Tulsa, SMU, UCF and Temple and a big one at home against Memphis.

If Cincinnati can navigate through that gauntlet without a stumble, the College Football Playoff Committee needs to take a good and hard look at the Bearcats.

Texas Tech at Kansas State at 2:30 p.m. on FS1