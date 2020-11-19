Marik It Down: Another week, another slate of Big Ten games

Illinois (1-3) at Nebraska (1-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday on BTN

I’m feeling confident the Huskers will defend their home field against the Illini. But to do that, they’ll have to stand strong against Illinois’ run game, which will come right at Nebraska’s front seven.

Illinois will probably play two quarterbacks on Saturday.

Brandon Peters, a Michigan transfer, is the best passer on the team and can do a little running, too. He had to sit out the past 21 days after testing positive following the season opener against Wisconsin.

The other quarterback that will likely get some snaps is Isaiah Williams, an absolutely electric runner with the ball in his hands. The 5-10, 180-pound jitterbug from St. Louis rushed for 192 yards and one score on 31 carries in a win at Rutgers. He’s kind of all over the place and inaccurate in the passing game, but, man, the kid can scoot. Nebraska’s defense will need to rally to this guy.

I know Nebraska’s offense has been underperforming so far this season, but this may be the game where the passing attack finally sees success. Illinois is dead last in the Big Ten in passing defense, allowing 271.8 yards per game – ouch.