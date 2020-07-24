On Thursday I watched live prep basketball for the first time since March, when I was in Lincoln covering the Centennial boys at the state tournament.
York held its annual summer team camp, and I stuck around to write a story about it and also to shoot some pictures and video of the action. I’m glad I did.
York’s last of four scrimmages on the day was against Auburn, which won back-to-back Class C-1 state titles in 2019 and 2020. I’ll be honest: I was expecting Auburn and its all-state guard Cam Binder to easily run away with a win.
I was wrong.
York showed up and fought hard against head coach Jim Weeks’ Bulldogs. The Dukes trailed 24-21 at halftime and lost just 48-41. Is Auburn going to be a state title contender yet again? Maybe — but every team gets hit hard by graduation from time to time, and Auburn might have to deal with that this upcoming season. But for a scrimmage in the summer, the Bulldogs still posed a great test for the Dukes. York didn’t have one of its best players for the second half of the scrimmage — Jake Erwin had to leave midway through after tweaking an ankle — and still found a way to be in it at the end.
Until Thursday I had never watched Binder play in person, and after the scrimmage was over I wish I had sooner. The guy can play. He’s strong with the ball and deadly from behind the arc. He was very fun to watch.
But so was Scott Lamberty’s club.
Earlier in the morning, the Dukes beat Columbus and then North Platte St. Pat’s. York has a nice combination of veterans — seniors Matt Haggadone, Erwin and Chase Collingham — and young talent, like sophomores Austin Phinney and Barrett Olson. Add in a couple athletic contributors off the bench like Ty Bartholomew and Ryan Seevers, and that makes a team I’d like to watch, even if it was a just a summer scrimmage.
Haggadone, York’s leading scorer from last season, is a long guard (he’s 6-foot-3) with a quick trigger from 3-point range. With a flick of the wrist the ball is gone, and on Thursday, it went in most of the time, too. If you’d like to watch some highlights from the York vs. Auburn scrimmage, visit yorknewstimes.com, and you’ll see what I mean.
Binder and Haggadone had some nice back-and-forths between them. It was great live competition to watch, and to tell you the truth, it felt like everything was back to normal for a moment. We all want that sense of normalcy these days, right?
That’s it for now. Have a great Friday, everyone.
