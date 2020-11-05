Marik it Down - A look at the Big Ten football slate this Saturday

It’s Week 10 in the college football world, but Week 3 in the Big Ten.

I want to switch things up a bit for this week’s column. Instead of giving you national games to keep an eye on, I’m sticking with just the Big Ten slate.

One game in the conference – Purdue at No. 10 Wisconsin – was canceled due to coronavirus problems with the Badgers. But six other games are happening, so let’s get to it:

No. 23 Michigan (1-1) at No. 13 Indiana (2-0) at 11 a.m. on FS1

Twenty-four straight wins for Michigan over Indiana.

That’s a heck of a run for the Wolverines, but will it be 25 after Saturday’s game is over? I think this one will be close, but look for Michigan to escape Bloomington with a tight win.

OK, I won’t lie to you guys – I typed that last sentence with a sour look on my face.

Yes, I know how bad Michigan looked in its loss to Michigan State last week, and I know Indiana upset Penn State and beat a resilient Rutgers squad already, but I’m not comfortable picking a Hoosier team that hasn’t gotten its running game going yet.