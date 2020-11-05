Marik it Down - A look at the Big Ten football slate this Saturday

It’s Week 10 in the college football world, but Week 3 in the Big Ten.
I want to switch things up a bit for this week’s column. Instead of giving you national games to keep an eye on, I’m sticking with just the Big Ten slate.
One game in the conference – Purdue at No. 10 Wisconsin – was canceled due to coronavirus problems with the Badgers. But six other games are happening, so let’s get to it:
No. 23 Michigan (1-1) at No. 13 Indiana (2-0) at 11 a.m. on FS1
Twenty-four straight wins for Michigan over Indiana.
That’s a heck of a run for the Wolverines, but will it be 25 after Saturday’s game is over? I think this one will be close, but look for Michigan to escape Bloomington with a tight win.
OK, I won’t lie to you guys – I typed that last sentence with a sour look on my face.
Yes, I know how bad Michigan looked in its loss to Michigan State last week, and I know Indiana upset Penn State and beat a resilient Rutgers squad already, but I’m not comfortable picking a Hoosier team that hasn’t gotten its running game going yet.
Against Penn State, Indiana rushed for 41 yards (1.6 yards-per-carry). Against Rutgers, only 109 yards on the ground (2.7). I’d like to see Indiana start running the ball better, because I’m not convinced quarterback Michael Penix can win a game with his arm yet.
Nebraska (0-1) at Northwestern (2-0) at 11 a.m. on BTN
Following last year’s dreadful performance on offense, Northwestern went out and hired Boston College offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian and brought in Indiana transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey.
The result?
Through two games this season, the Wildcats have been the most run-heavy team in the Big Ten. They have the most rushing yards (468) and attempts (113) in the conference.
As of right now, Northwestern looks to be one of the contenders in the West division, thanks in large part to a really tough defense that already has six interceptions and is giving up just 70.5 rushing yards per game, albeit in a small sample size.
Nebraska’s front seven on defense has a fight coming its way. The defensive line of Ben Stille, Ty Robinson, Casey Rogers and Keem Green held up well against Ohio State – can they do it again against the Wildcats?
I hope to see more of Damion Daniels, Nebraska’s 6-foot-3, 335-pound nose tackle, on Saturday. Jordon Riley, too, if he’s healthy and ready to go of course.
This game is a toss-up for me. Gonna be a close, four-quarter game.
Michigan State (1-1) at Iowa (0-2) at 11 a.m. on ESPN
The Spartans have won the last three games against the Hawkeyes, but these two haven’t played since 2017.
Iowa hasn’t looked good through two games. Sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras has one touchdown pass and three interceptions, and the Hawkeyes are averaging only 20 points.
Did you see their game against Northwestern last week? Iowa threw 51 passes and ran it 23 times. That should be reversed, Hawkeye fans. That’s not Iowa football.
As for Michigan State, quarterback Rocky Lombardi, an Iowa native, by the way, is second in the conference in passing yards with 642 and tied for first with six touchdown passes. The Spartans have had to throw early and often because they’ve trailed a lot through two games, but they seem to be pretty good at it. Freshman receiver Ricky White has nine catches for 201 yards and one score – that’s 22.3 yards per catch.
Something tells me that Iowa smartens up this week, sticks to the run, gives a bunch of carries to Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent and wins a close, ugly game in Iowa City.
Maryland (1-1) at Penn State (0-2) at 2:30 p.m. on BTN
Maryland’s win over Minnesota was nice and all, but I’ll bet Penn State earns its first win comfortably in this one.
Minnesota (0-2) at Illinois (0-2) at 2:30 p.m. on BTN
Everyone’s favorite pastime seems to be making fun of PJ Fleck when he loses. That’s fine. People have the right to do that.
But I think the Gophers get back on track against an Illinois team that is allowing 309 passing yards per game on defense.
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan and his receivers should have a big day against the Fighting Illini.
Rutgers (1-1) at No. 3 Ohio State (2-0) at 6:30 p.m. on BTN
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano was Ohio State’s defensive coordinator from 2016-2018, so maybe the inside knowledge he possesses of how the Buckeyes operate means something in this game.
While I’m sure that’s true in some instances, it won’t make much of a difference here.
At the end of the day, the Buckeyes are an elite team and College Football Playoff contender while Rutgers, which is showing improvement, is not.
Pray for Wahoo native Noah Vedral, who has three touchdown passes and four interceptions for the Scarlet Knights.
