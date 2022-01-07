Manstedt invite draws 22 wrestling teams

At 170 pounds, Seth Erickson (18-4) was 3-0 with wins over Eric Villalbaso of Harvard (1:50), Zain Erickson of Archbishop Bergan in 31 seconds and Antonio Granados of Columbus in 5:48.

Also with a clean record at 2-0 was freshman Keagyn Linden (12-6) at 182 pounds He defeated Tristan Tobin of Tekemah-Herman in 1:13 and Edgar Diego of Schuyler in 2:53.

At 285 pounds Kadence Velde (17-3) won all four of his matches. He pinned Ashton Kempf of Archbishop Bergan in 50 seconds, Kaiden Rieken of High Plains in 1:28, Ivery Hoyos of Crete in 4:39 and Brendan McGlothlin of Lincoln East in 27 seconds.

With only one loss headed to Saturday are Peyton Albers (13-6) at 195 and Samson Broumley (8-5) at 220 pounds.

Also competing for the Dukes at the invitational were Hudson Holoch (12-11) at 120, Kohen Dye (7-17) at 132 pounds and Brooks Loosvelt (13-11) at 145.

Centennial

Defending Class C State Champion Carson Fehlhafer at 285, the No. 1 rated wrestler at that weight in Class C, improved his record to 24-0. The senior defeated Bryson Huey of Columbus (0:52), Chance Buchanan of Syracuse (1:17), JT Brands of Oakland-Craig (2:49) and Jake Masker of Kearney Catholic (1:49).