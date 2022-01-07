Manstedt invite draws 22 wrestling teams

Manstedt Wrestling Invitational draws 22 teams to Central Community College
Centennial, High Plains and York part of a field which included seven rated schools
COLUMBUS – Thursday the girls had their day in the sun at the Norm Manstedt Wrestling Invitational.
Friday, 22 boys teams converged on Central Community College north of Columbus for two days of wrestling with seven rated teams among the field which included York News-Times coverage area schools Centennial, High Plains and the York Dukes.
The rated teams, according to the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland, included Class A No. 5 Columbus and No. 7 Lincoln East, Class B Gering and Boone Central, currently No. 8 and No. 10 respectively, and Class C’s No. 5 through 7 with Valentine, Battle Creek and David City.
With pool play ending just after 5 p.m. on Friday, the following top five teams headed into Saturday were Valentine 55, Gering 54.5, Columbus 53, Boone Central 48.5 and Battle Creek in fifth place with 44.
York currently sits in ninth place with 33 points. Centennial and Kearney Catholic are tied for 12th with 26 points and High Plains is 18th with 20 points.
York
At 170 pounds, Seth Erickson (18-4) was 3-0 with wins over Eric Villalbaso of Harvard (1:50), Zain Erickson of Archbishop Bergan in 31 seconds and Antonio Granados of Columbus in 5:48.
Also with a clean record at 2-0 was freshman Keagyn Linden (12-6) at 182 pounds He defeated Tristan Tobin of Tekemah-Herman in 1:13 and Edgar Diego of Schuyler in 2:53.
At 285 pounds Kadence Velde (17-3) won all four of his matches. He pinned Ashton Kempf of Archbishop Bergan in 50 seconds, Kaiden Rieken of High Plains in 1:28, Ivery Hoyos of Crete in 4:39 and Brendan McGlothlin of Lincoln East in 27 seconds.
With only one loss headed to Saturday are Peyton Albers (13-6) at 195 and Samson Broumley (8-5) at 220 pounds.
Also competing for the Dukes at the invitational were Hudson Holoch (12-11) at 120, Kohen Dye (7-17) at 132 pounds and Brooks Loosvelt (13-11) at 145.
Centennial
Defending Class C State Champion Carson Fehlhafer at 285, the No. 1 rated wrestler at that weight in Class C, improved his record to 24-0. The senior defeated Bryson Huey of Columbus (0:52), Chance Buchanan of Syracuse (1:17), JT Brands of Oakland-Craig (2:49) and Jake Masker of Kearney Catholic (1:49).
Joining him with a 4-0 record and 20-4 overall was Jarrett Dodson. He picked up wins over Kyle Knueven of Harvard (4:13), Brooks Loosvelt of York (MD-14-3), Noah Bordovsky of Wahoo in 4:07 and Wyatt Urkoski of High Plains with a 3-1 win.
With one loss on Friday were Keenan Kosek (11-9) at 132 and Samuel Payne (6-5) at 182.
The rest of the roster competing included Trayton Stewart (7-4) at 106, Garrison Schernikau (16-6) at 120, Brayden Songster (0-5) at 132, Dakota Guinn (9-9) at 138, Cyrus Songster (10-9) at 152, Austin Patchin (7-14) at 195, Nickolas Keith (9-7) at 220 and Paul Fehlhafer (2-9) at 285.
High Plains
The Storm has two wrestlers who posted clean records on Friday.
At 126 pounds, Class D No. 5 rated Lance Russell (17-2) scored wins over Lesnier Gomez of Crete (1:11) and Trey Svatora of Schuyler (1:38).
In the 132 pound bracket, Javier Marino (20-6) defeated Brayden Songster of Centennial (1:33), Michael Mertens of Adams Central (3:22) and Gavin Sandoz of Valentine (MD-13-1).
High Plains freshman and 106 pounder Hudson Urkoski (19-5) had just one loss on the day as did Wyatt Urkoski (21-7), No. 6 rated in Class D at 145.
The rest of the Storm results included Gage Friesen (13-14) at 120, Augustine Osantowski (6-17) at 152, Caleb Sharman (4-17) at 195 and 285 pounder Kaden Rieken (7-17).