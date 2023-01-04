Manstedt girls invite will be a star-studded event

COLUMBUS – Last year was the first year the Nebraska School Activities Association sanctioned girls wrestling.

In 2022 at the Norm Manstedt girls invite, held at Central Community College north of Columbus, a total of 40 teams competed with the Grand Island girls winning the title. Pierce finished second and Schuyler was third.

The 2023 invitational gets underway at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, and with four mats going all day the meet will not end until late Thursday night.

“Four mats, wrestling starts at 9:30 am. Going to be a long day to say the least,” commented York coach Chad Mattox. “They will run the entire tourney through with minimal breaks. They are going to need to in order to get out before 10 p.m.”

The ratings courtesy of NE. Wrestle ranks the top 12 girls in each of the 14 classes. That is a total of 168 wrestlers across the state. Of those 168 ranked grapplers, as many as 98 could be in action Thursday. That comes out to nearly 60% of the ranked wrestlers in the state competing in Columbus.

Teams featuring nine of the No. 1 ranked girls of the 14 classes will be battling it out all day.

Mattox said this will be a peek ahead to the state tournament.

“This meet will be a great test for our team. Almost all of the top teams in the state will be at this tournament and it will be a preview of the state tournament. We have four girls that look to be seeded at this tournament (Addison Cotton, Avery Albers, Jessah Linden and Annsley Vernon) but it will be a battle just to have them place in the top six here,” Mattox said. “The girls have improved a lot and I'm excited to see how they do at the tournament. These matches will prepare us for the big moments coming up at conference, districts and the state tournament.”

York currently has two wrestlers ranked. Senior Addison Cotton (16-1) is No. 12 at 140 pounds and freshman Avery Albers (14-2) is ranked 11th at 170 pounds. Mia Morales at 155 is 9-5, Jessah Linden is 6-2 at 170 and senior Annsley Vernon is 14-3 at 190.

High Plains freshman Dakota Gress is 12-4 in the 135 bracket.

Area teams competing in the meet other than York will include High Plains and Seward County which does have some Centennial girls on the roster.

Teams at the invite who are rated include; (2) Westside; (4) Yutan; (6) Chadron; (7) Grand Island; (8) Winnebago; (10) Millard South.

No. 1 ranked wrestlers according to NE. Wrestle (bold indicates they will be at the High Plains invite):

100 Payton Thiele Louisville SO.

105 Afftynn Stusse Battle Creek SR.

110 Maycee Preacher Bennington SO.

115 Sophia Schultz Raymond Central JR.

120 Aubrie Pehrson Yutan SO.

125 Alexis Pehrson Yutan SO.

130 Regan Rosseter Om. Westside JR.

135 Zoey Barber Om. Westside SO.

140 Raegan Gallaway Amherst SR.

145 Kenli Bosealager Chadron JR.

155 Yohaly Quinones So. Sioux City SR.

170 Kaylee Ricketts Wahoo SR.

190 Makenna Schramm Fairbury SR.

235 Melissa De La Torre So. Sioux City SR.