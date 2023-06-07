YORK – As it turned out, the 2023 high school golf season for the York Dukes was a championship season.

York defeated Norris in the districts at the York Country Club and the following week they held off the defending champion Titans in Gering for their second Class B title in five years.

York head coach Dan Malleck said that while the title came on day two of the tournament, it was day one that set up the Dukes in a good position.

“It was really a special couple of days. It’s always fun to win when you are not supposed to. I really think that day one was more important than day two. The guys had themselves in the rear view mirror of Norris and they were not used to that all year long where someone was pushing them,” Malleck said. “We talked the night before that it would not take anything special, we just had to go out and play solid and they all were just rock solid.”

Malleck said that he could not remember a team ever having the kind of depth that the Dukes had during the season, and that was evident by having four different guys win invitationals during the year.

“The thing that was kind of the wow moment for me was that when we had four different guys win an invitational. I don’t believe that has ever happened. We looked up state finishes and there have never been four guys in the top 10. It made me realize just how deep we were to have four different guys to win, that’s just historic. It just doesn’t happen,” Malleck explained. “The depth of this team goes beyond just our top five. We really thought there were a couple of kids who could challenge, but I also knew how much Marshall (McCarthy) had improved from the year before and he was going to be tough to beat out as a senior and with the competitive grit that he has. I knew it was going to be tough to beat him out. Marshall is a guy who doesn’t need to be pushed, because he is very competitive and the fact that him going out, Marshall had a job to do and that was to go out and post a good score before anyone else and he did it.”

On the final day of the tournament McCarthy went out and posted a 77, which Malleck said allowed the rest of the guys to just go out, relax and play their game.

“Ryan (Seevers) always seems to play his best golf at the end of the year and part of that is because he is involved in so many things that it kind of takes him awhile to get things going and getting everything ironed out,” stated Malleck. “You just know that in basketball I was always hoping he would have the ball, in football I was hoping he had the ball and in golf I was hoping he had the ball. He went out that first day and he helped to put us right there and in a great spot.”

Malleck said that freshman Jaxson Hinze — who won the district title with a 3-under 67 at YCC — surpassed anything he could have seen for his first year.

“I would say this, Jaxson is the most polished freshman we have ever had and that includes Reed (Malleck). As far as pure polished he carries himself, he swings it and he is like a veteran college like player,” Malleck said. “Obviously what he did at districts was very impressive and he has a very high ceiling.”

“Both Emmanuel and Elijah Jensen won tournaments during the season and both were rock solid all year long,” added Malleck. “This entire team trusted each other and they picked each other up when they had to.”

The coach, who has already announced this was his final year of coaching, said that the Dukes’ success on the links was a mixture of several things.

Next season assistant coach Stephen Sautter will be in charge of the golf program.

“Looking back it is so neat to see how many people who have made this possible for us. Starting with Bill Thomas (YCC professional) who has nurtured golf here and he has helped these kids here any chance he has had,” Malleck commented. “He has just made it a great place for these kids to come and there are a lot of pros who do not make kids feel that welcomed. He has been instrumental in helping develop golf here.”

Malleck also talked about the volunteer coaches and the other volunteers who worked tournaments and kept things rolling during the year.

“It’s crazy we have four volunteer assistant coaches who care so much about the kids and their success. Our administration has been willing to let us do higher level things with Class A schools who play on better courses. The mentors for our junior golf team who come out here to work with the kids and volunteer their time,” Malleck said. “Jean Vincent, Barb Buller have come out and worked at tournaments and districts and help to run things. I know I am probably forgetting somebody. It has been a joy to be a part of and I will always feel a part of it.”

“It’s going to be so exciting for me to watch this team going forward. Obviously you have three of the top 10 guys in the state back and we got some young kids coming into the program next year who are going to push for spots and we have some JV players who are ready to take that next step forward,” Malleck explained. “The future is very bright.”

McCarthy thanked his coach for everything he’s done.

“Coach Malleck, thank you for all the life lessons and memories you gave me,” said McCarthy. “Your teaching and mentoring will be missed. Enjoy your retirement coach.”