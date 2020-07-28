OMAHA – Former York Duke and current Husker golf commit Reed Malleck was back in action Monday as he competed in the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championships at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha.
The four-day tournament began Monday with a field of 156 golfers that will be cut to the lowest 60 scores and ties for Wednesday and Thursday’s rounds. When Monday’s play was finished, Malleck sat tied for 23rd at +3 (74).
Grant Jabenis of Omaha was the leader at -5 (66) while four others – Josh Bartels of Lincoln, Calvin Freeman of Table Rock, Andy Sajevic of Omaha and Blake Giroux of Bennington – tied for second at -1 (70).
Due to the rains Omaha has had recently, the golfers had a softer course to play on Monday.
“The ball wasn’t traveling super far, because when it lands it just kind of sticks in the ground and doesn’t roll out,” Malleck said. “Other than that the course was in super good shape. Happy Hollow is one of the elite country clubs in the state so it’s always in very good condition.”
Malleck said he struggled a bit out of the gate Monday, but was able to make up for it later on and saw improvement.
“I think I was just a little bit off. I made some adjustments yesterday (Sunday) and kind of forgot about them I think, and was going back to some old stuff,” he said. “I think I was four-over after the first nine. Then in the back nine I made some of the adjustments that I remembered and a couple things I knew would fix what I was doing. So on the back nine I played a little more solid and ended up one-under to get back to three-over.”
Malleck and his coach have been working on his footwork and some changes to his swing.
“It’s definitely been a bit of a transition the last two to three weeks or so,” Malleck said of his adjustments. “It’s easy to do when you’re practicing, but once you get out there in the heat of competition it’s easy to go back to what you were doing before and almost get caught in the middle. I’m really working on just doing that but having it feel natural so I can trust it and just go out and play.”
Malleck has had a busy past few days. He returned home from Indiana on Friday night at around 1 a.m. after playing in a tournament in The Hoosier State. After having Saturday off, he was back on the course in Omaha getting practice rounds in for preparation of the Nebraska Amateur.
