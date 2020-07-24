CHESTERTON,IN – The Sandy Creek Golf Course located just outside of Chesterton, Indiana in Marsh Creek is hosting the Northern Junior Amateur Golf Tournament this week.
A total of 91 players are teeing it up for three days of action and on Thursday the field completed their second round.
The leader after two rounds is Brendan O’Reilly of Hinsdale, IL who goes into the final 18-holes with a one stroke lead over Jimmy Morton of Sugar Grove, IL. O’Relly is 10-under par after back-to-back 67’s, while Morton has gone 70—65 though the first two rounds and is 9-under.
Also competing in the event is York’s Reed Malleck, who will play at Nebraska starting next fall.
Malleck had a better round on Thursday with a 79, but fired an 83 on opening day and sits in tie for 87th.
The only other player in the field from Nebraska is Nate Vontz of Lincoln. Vontz fired a 1-under on Thursday and that is where he sits after two days tied for 24th.
