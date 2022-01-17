Malcolm downs Panther boys 46-41

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers battled for a full four quarters and outscored Malcolm in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to stop the visiting Clippers from leaving town with a 46-41 win.

Luke Kimbrough scored nine points to pace the Panthers, Isaiah Lauby tallied eight and Jayden Wolf added seven. Keegan Theobald and Kade Cooper both notched five points, Kiffin Theobald tallied three and Jarin Tweedy and Kody Myers both netted two to round out the Fillmore Central scoring effort.

The Panthers dropped to 4-9 on the season. They return to the court Tuesday against Centura.