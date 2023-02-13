UTICA – Centennial trailed 31-29 at halftime and 44-40 after three quarters, but despite playing tough the Broncos could not make enough plays in the fourth quarter to rally for a win as Malcolm picked up a 65-60 victory in non-conference action Saturday afternoon.

The Broncos shot 20 of 45 from the floor and 6 of 20 from three but went just 14 of 23 from the charity stripe. Sam Ehlers poured in 20 points to pace Centennial on 5 of 15 shooting, including 4 of 9 from three.

Lane Zimmer knocked down 6 of 9 shots and tallied 15 points, while Devin Slawnyk went a perfect 4 for 4 from the floor and joined them in double figures with 10. Maj Nisly added six points, Ryan Richters finished with five and Alex Hirschfeld rounded out the scoring with four.

Hayden Frank poured in a game-high 29 points for Malcolm and Drew Johnson added 15 for the Clippers.

Slawynk and Nisly paced the Broncos on the glass with eight and seven rebounds, and they both tied for the team high with three assists. Slawnyk also swiped a pair of steals.