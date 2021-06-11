Maddie Portwine is YNT Athlete of the Year material

Over the next few weeks we will be looking at the student athletes who are in contention for the York News-Times Female and Male Athlete of the Year Award. In the weeks leading up to the announcement of the two winners, there will be features written on the five male and five female student-athletes that are in the discussion to win the award. The awards will be presented later in June. The only criteria is that the athlete competes in three sports during the high school season.

YORK - On May 5th, 2021, York senior Maddie Portwine became a Division I athlete when she signed to run both track and cross country at the University of Nebraska.

Having a chance to compete at the highest level was all she needed to convince her to join the Cornhusker track and field and cross country teams.

Her senior year at York High School she was not only successful on the track, but on the court as well as she led the Dukes to the semifinals of the Class B State Basketball Tournament.

On the track she was an instrumental member of the 2021 Class B State Track and Field team championship.