Lyons, Ivey set for semifinal battles in Omaha

On paper, Ivey has an uphill battle ahead of him Saturday as he’ll take on Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia, a three-time state champ who won the 106-pound title as freshman, the 113 championship as a sophomore and the 120 last season as a junior.

“Thomas is a really good defensive wrestler, so the big thing is we’re going to have to trust our offense,” Mauler said of Ivey’s match with Garcia. “We’re just going to have to keep it close and give us a chance at the end.”

Eliker, Cotton and Kaden Lyons all won their first matches, but lost their quarterfinals. Each Dukes responded with a win, however, to give themselves a shot at a medal on Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eliker, at 132, pinned Norris’ Caden Eggleston in 2 minutes, 34 seconds in the consolation second round while Cotton, at 195, pinned Schuyler’s Gabe Moyao in 3:49. Kaden Lyons sent Plattsmouth’s Caleb Adkins home with a 9-2 loss.

“Those are three seniors and none of them have ever been on the medal stand before,” Mauler said. “When you get to this point where it’s the final eight, every single one of them get a tough kid. If you’re going to be a state medalist you’ve got to be tough, so it’s going to be an absolute battle for them.”