Lyons, Graham and Sterup secure top three spots in YNT rankings

6. Thomas Ivey, SR., York

Ranking- Class B No. 5 at 132 pounds. Record 13-1. Ivey missed some matches before the break because of an injury so he has a very small sampling of matches to go by and that is probably why he did not break the top five. His only loss came on Saturday at the Monarch-Scouts Duals in David City to Broken Bow’s Cyrus Wells who is No. 3 in Class B at 126 pounds. Of Ivey’s 13 wins, six have come on forfeits due to open weights in duals. He does have wins over Class C wrestlers Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central, No. 4 at 126 and Gavin Dozler of Boone Central who is rated No. 5.

7. Kaden Lyons, SR., York

Ranking-Class B No. 4 at 170 pounds. Record 14-3.-York senior Kaden Lyons has been taking on some of the toughest competition in the state this year. He has scored wins over Braden Hanson of Blair (5-2), Kaden Powers of Broken Bow, Nolan Hill of Seward and Kyle Dittmer of Central City. His loses have come to Class A wrestlers Henry Thomsen of Elkhorn South who is No. 4 at 182; Ty Skidmore of Papillion La-Vista South and No. 1 ranked Dylan Vodicka of David City in Class C. Lyons would love to make the 170 pound final where he could potentially match up against No. 1 rated Evan Canoyer of Waverly who beat his brother in the finals last year.

8. Terrence Hayes, Cross County/Osceola