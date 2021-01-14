Lyons, Graham and Sterup secure top three spots in YNT rankings

YORK-With just a little over half of the 2020-21 high school wrestling season in the books, here is a look at the Top 10 Wrestlers in the York News-Times Area.
As of Tuesday, three wrestlers were ranked No. 1 in their respective classes and weight divisions and a total of nine area grapplers are in the latest Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland ratings in Classes B, C and D.
With all the talent in the York coverage area, picking a top-three much less a top 10 proved to be very challenging.
All wrestler ratings are from NSWCA-Huskerland Ratings.
1. Koby Lyons, SR., York
Ranking- No. 1 at 160 pounds in Class B; Record 17-0 – Kobe Lyons season his junior year didn’t end the way Lyons wanted it to, but that only seemed to motivate the York senior this season. A runner-up at 170-pounds, Lyons has been breezing through his matches so far this season. Lyons has wins over Dylan Berg of Blair, Jaxson Jones of Twin River (rated No. 3 in Class C) and Ashton Schafer of Boone Central. The Chadron State College recruit is on a mission and showing no signs of letting up.
2. Cameron Graham, JR., Cross County/Osceola
Ranking- No. 2 in Class C at 160 pounds; Record-22-0- In 2019-2020 Graham competed at the state meet at 138 pounds and finished in third with a record of 58-1.This season Graham has jumped up three weight classes and hasn’t missed a beat as he is still unbeaten. York is set to host both Milford and Cross County/Osceola tonight and you could very well see a head-to-head battle between Lyons and Graham.
3. Kyle Sterup, SR. Cross County/Osceola
Ranking-Class C No. 1 at 220 pounds. Record-21-1.Sterup wrestled up at 285 for the first part of the season and suffered his only loss to Carl Mundt of Nebraska Christian who is rated No. 2 at heavyweight in Class C. The Cross County/Osceola senior posted a record of 56-4 last season and came away with a fifth place medal in the 182 pound weight class at state. Sterup is back wrestling primarily at 220 with the return of the CCO heavyweight wrestler.
4. Travis Meyer, So., Fillmore Central
Ranking-Class C No. 4 at 106 pounds. Record-23-3. A handful of wrestlers could have fallen into the No. 4 spot, but based on Meyer’s three invite championships in Friend, Logan View and at Norris along with two wins over Milford’s Conner Kouhout, No. 5, the sophomore gets the nod. Meyer has split with Superior’s Hayden Neeman who is No. 3 in Class D and one of his losses came to Class D No. 4 Reece Kocian of East Butler.
5. Bryce Reed, Cross County/Osceola
Ranking-Class C No. 3 at 170 pounds. Record-23-2-In 2020 Reed finished up fifth at state in the 145 pound weight class. So far this year Reed’s resume includes wins over East Butler’s Trevin Brecka who is rated No. 4 in D and Tre Daro who is the No. 5 ranked wrestler in Class C at 170. His losses have been to Malcolm’s Gavin Zoucha, No. 5 in C and Brody Dickinson who is No. 3 in Class D.
6. Thomas Ivey, SR., York
Ranking- Class B No. 5 at 132 pounds. Record 13-1. Ivey missed some matches before the break because of an injury so he has a very small sampling of matches to go by and that is probably why he did not break the top five. His only loss came on Saturday at the Monarch-Scouts Duals in David City to Broken Bow’s Cyrus Wells who is No. 3 in Class B at 126 pounds. Of Ivey’s 13 wins, six have come on forfeits due to open weights in duals. He does have wins over Class C wrestlers Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central, No. 4 at 126 and Gavin Dozler of Boone Central who is rated No. 5.
7. Kaden Lyons, SR., York
Ranking-Class B No. 4 at 170 pounds. Record 14-3.-York senior Kaden Lyons has been taking on some of the toughest competition in the state this year. He has scored wins over Braden Hanson of Blair (5-2), Kaden Powers of Broken Bow, Nolan Hill of Seward and Kyle Dittmer of Central City. His loses have come to Class A wrestlers Henry Thomsen of Elkhorn South who is No. 4 at 182; Ty Skidmore of Papillion La-Vista South and No. 1 ranked Dylan Vodicka of David City in Class C. Lyons would love to make the 170 pound final where he could potentially match up against No. 1 rated Evan Canoyer of Waverly who beat his brother in the finals last year.
8. Terrence Hayes, Cross County/Osceola
Ranking-Class C No. 1 at 285 pounds. Record 10-2-It’s pretty tough to leave a No. 1 rated wrestler out the Top 10. Cross County/Osceola’s Terence Hayes scored a huge win over Class C No. 2 heavyweight Carl Mundt of Nebraska Christian at the Cross County Duals back in late December. That win propelled him to No. 1, but last weekend he lost two matches, one to Class C rankings contender Kale Nordmeyer of Malcolm and the other to Class B No. 4 285 pounder Neil Hartman of Concordia. His status in the rankings will be tested over the next few weeks.
9. Kaleb Eliker, SR., York
Ranking-Unranked in NSWCA. Record 13-1-Eliker is much in the same boat as his teammate Ivey with only a handful of matches to measure him by. Eliker missed the Monarch-Scouts Duals in David City this past weekend and his only loss came to Jeremy McKee of Ralston at the Jim McGrath Invite in December. The next couple of weeks with a tough York schedule will be key in Eliker’s future rankings
10.Alex Schademann, SO., Fillmore Central
Ranking-Class C No. 4 at 126 pounds. Record-20-4. Schademann has wrestled a tough schedule with matches against Thomas Ivey of York who is the No. 5 wrestler at 132; two against defending state champion Konnor Schlukebier of Milford who he has gained a split with this year. He has two wins against Southern’s Austin Forney, a win over Raymond Central’s Mitch Albrecht and one against Norris’ Chase Eggleston. Schademann has faced a tough schedule and has held his own.
Honorable Mention
York-Chase Cotton, Seth Erickson, Hudson Holoch
Fillmore Central-Aidan Trowbridge, Dylan Gewecke, Connor Asche
Cross County/Osceola- Channer Marsden
High Plains- Javier Moreno
Centennial- Carson Fehlhafer, Garrison Schernikau